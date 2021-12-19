Check out these homes on the Galax market now

(Galax, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Galax. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

420 Country Club Lane, Galax, 24333 4 Beds 3 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,740 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Nice brick home in one of the better areas of Galax. Three bedrooms and two baths on the main level and one bedroom, bath and den in the full walk out basement. The home does need work. The roof leaks in the garage and the basement had water damage from the bathroom.

605 Parkwood Dr, Galax, 24333 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,047 Square Feet | Built in 1993

This ready to move into home is well maintained, features nice amenities, offers one level living and is located in a nice neighborhood. Great location within walking distance to the public library, public schools, recreational department, medical center and grocery stores. The home features include hardwood flooring, heat pump, thermo windows, vinyl siding, attached garage, paved driveway and large outbuilding all situated on a nice level lot.

1010 W Stuart Dr, Galax, 24333 4 Beds 4 Baths | $269,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,609 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Custom built 4 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 half bath home in Galax City limits! Home features zoned heat pump, over 2300 sq. ft. living plus 300 sq ft. finished rec room in basement, huge garage, lots of parking, beautiful hardwoods throughout and remodeled kitchen furnished with new stainless appliances. Custom built with finest of materials.

300 Clover St., Galax, 24333 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,036 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Great home in a desirable location close to Twin Co. Regional Hospital (only 1/2 mile away!) This two-bedroom one bath home built in 2005 has been fully updated/remodeled in 2021, including all new stainless appliances. This is a perfect home for a first-time homebuyer or a family just starting out! Large great room area with plenty of room to spread out. Modern kitchen with new range, refrigerator, dishwasher, & microwave. The bath opens off the master bedroom as well as the hall. Nice Corner Lot.

