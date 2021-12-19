Take a look at these homes on the market in Kapaa

(Kapaa, HI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Kapaa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4720 Kahiliholo Rd, Kilauea, 96754 3 Beds 4 Baths | $2,850,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,897 Square Feet | Built in 2001

In the heart of Kauai's north shore, and set in the mountain side subdivision of Kalihiwai Ridge, you will find this custom built, spacious, recently remodeled, 3 bedroom / 4 bathroom home. With over 3,800 sqft of interior living spaces on roughly 2.5 acres of land, you have ample room to spread out and enjoy this private sanctuary whether indoors or outside. This property offers the following features:



* high vaulted ceilings

* large bedrooms

* dual master bathrooms

* newer roof from 2016

* several large enclosed lanais

* versatile loft space

* rec room





Located just a short drive to the east to reach the shops, dining and restaurants of Kilauea town and to the west to Princeville's world class golfing and Hanalei's famed crescent shaped beach and quintessential surf town. Numerous beaches are all within a short drive away, so take your pick where to bask or surf as you kick back in the privacy of this beautiful property.

For open house information, contact Neal Norman, Hawaii Life at 800-370-3848

5-785G Kuhio Highway, Kilauea, 96754 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,795,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,413 Square Feet | Built in 1990

3,000sf SFD, carport, and more; one acre organic "farmette". Private, no development either side, off grid solar, county water, full property irrigation, gas hot water, dryer, stove/ovens. Producing fruit trees: orange, lychee, avocado, macnut, noni, sapodilla, kukui nut, guava, breadfruit, curry, fig. 1,000sf has since been re-configured into separate 2 bedroom, full bath unit. Rustic “caretakers hut” nestled in one corner of the property. Vision was utilizing this acre of paradise as food production, playground for the kids, and peace and quiet for mom and dad. Backyard garden plots produce a wide variety of greens, peppers, squashes, and root vegetables. Backyard as salad bowl! As is, Where is. Owner Financing Option Originally a 3 bdrm 2 ½ bath compound, 1,000sf has since been re-configured into separate 2 bedroom, full bath unit. Main building consists of front entry, great room, kitchen, screened lanai, powder room, and adjacent mstr bdrm/bthrm cottage. A playful, private, rustic “caretakers hut” is nestled in one corner of the property. Great for work trade or out of town guests who want to live in nature, but still have high speed internet!

For open house information, contact Nathalie C Mullinix, Nathalie Mullinix R. U., Inc. at 808-261-0350

5181 Hanalei Plantation Rd, Princeville, 96722 3 Beds 4 Baths | $16,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,486 Square Feet | Built in 2013

To be on Hanalei Plantation road above The Bay is a rare opportunity indeed. 5181 Hanalei Plantation road is one of only a handful of homes fortunate enough to grace this ridgeline above Hanalei. This extraordinary opportunity presents itself within this private estate located near the end of Hanalei Plantation Road. Situated amongst some of Kauai’s most prestigious and valuable estates, this majestic property is a gem among them. Carefully designed and handcrafted in meticulous detail from the owners decade of planning and intimate undertsanding of the amazing canvas which includes views of Wainiha and Hanalei mountains, Mamalahoa, Nomolokama, Hihimanu and Namahana. The property is just over half an acre with approximately 270’ of road frontage.

Appointments include:

~ Long lava rock wall that maintains privacy,

~ Large overhangs provide protection from the trade showers and allow the home to be open to take in the views

~ 2 walls open up to the bay and views with sliding/ stacking Fleetwood doors systems.

~ Solid Granite counter tops in the kitchen and island

~ Large Great Room and kitchen combine to create a dramatic space that basks in the mesmerizing views

~ 2 outdoor showers

~ A large grass area which would be perfect for an outdoor kitchen and pool

~ Walking distance to Hanalei Bay

~ 180 degree Un-Obstructable views of the most amazing scenery on the North Shore

For open house information, contact Rohn Boyd, eXp Realty at 866-549-8527

5370 Kaehulua Rd, Kapaa, 96746 4 Beds 5 Baths | $3,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,178 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Kauai up-country pastoral living at its best. The setting is amazing. Huge home reflects "luna" workmanship of an earlier era. New paint inside & out, new flooring in some areas. Land qualifies for additional 4 home sites and one guest house (with a kitchen). Here is an extraordinary CPR land division opportunity. Quiet county setting with mountain and ocean vistas panoramas seen through every window. Ag dedicated. Portion of land is currently leased (revokable).

For open house information, contact James Pycha, RE/MAX Kauai - Princeville Office at 808-826-9675