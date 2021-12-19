House hunt Hutchinson: See what’s on the market now

(Hutchinson, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hutchinson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

746 Franklin Street Sw, Hutchinson, 55350 2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,581 Square Feet | Built in 1885

Nicely updated home on a large corner lot! Large 2 car detached garage, great outdoor space with room to grill or entertain. Nice wrap-around deck. Updates include new furnace in 2020, Maintenance Free vinyl siding, roof (2016), appliances, fixtures, safe basement tiling system. Main floor features a bedroom, walk-through bathroom, kitchen with newer countertops, subway tile, ample storage! Upstairs you will find another bedroom and a great space across that could be used for a nursery or office or simply flex space. Brand new washer/dryer as well! Quick closing possible! All measurements and property info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

17504 Noble Road, Hutchinson, 55350 3 Beds 2 Baths | $429,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,010 Square Feet | Built in 1960

SE of Hutchinson is where this large rambler is located on approx. 2.5 acres. This home has been completely renovated with quality finishing's and an open floor plan. Owner's suite with full bath, center island kitchen, main floor laundry and more. Newer 3 car detached garage and 32x60 Quonset shed. Maintenance free deck overlooks private setting. This property is ready for you to enjoy!

1364 Southfork Drive Se, Hutchinson, 55350 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,623 Square Feet | Built in 2021

ONE-LEVEL LIVING AT IT'S FINEST! Castle Gate Construction presents their newest model! This open floorplan rambler features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, private master bath & walk-in closet, main floor laundry, premium laminate wood flooring and walk-in pantry. This home is full of additional features.

340 School Road Sw, Hutchinson, 55350 2 Beds 2 Baths | $214,500 | Townhouse | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Enjoy beautiful sunsets over the river from patio! Watch wild life and birds. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, first floor laundry, Beautiful views of river from dining room, living room as well as both 2nd floor bedrooms. Full bath on upper level, walk in closet off master bedroom. Loads of storage. Plus Bonus room above the garage. Suprisingly spacious for a townhome. Updates include newer shingles, new Larson windows, newer furnace & A/C. New patio door just installed. Corner unit! So you have windows on 2 sides. Building insurance, snow removal, and lawn maintenance all included in very reasonable association fee Must see!

