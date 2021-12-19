Top homes for sale in Atmore

(Atmore, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Atmore. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

234 Moye Dr, Atmore, 36502 3 Beds 2 Baths | $494,000 | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Atmore, AL- Robinsonville Area - Rarely does an opportunity present itself to acquire a 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom house on 40 acres with a 5000 sq.ft. shop AND wet weather pond! You'll be hard-pressed to find another like it on the market! A little love and TLC would bring to life this spacious 1700 sq.ft. layout that accommodates the practicalities of rural family living. The foyer gives you a chance to make a welcoming impression as you lead family and friends to the front living/dining area. The kitchen with a downdraft range sits between the den and living area for easy communication between host and guests. The spacious den has a beautiful white brick, gas/wood burning fireplace for a touch of comfort. The master, with a full bath, and guest bedrooms are softened by plush carpets and have peaceful views and peaceful surroundings. The oversized 3 car carport leaves plenty of room for shaded outdoor space on a summer day and/or to park the cars. The 100x50 shop/barn has a large roll-up door, power, and water on an outside faucet. The property is cleared with a few shade trees and an abundance of potential to put your personal touch on the landscaping. Surrounded by mature timber provides all the peace and privacy you'll need. Robinsonville is a quiet community outside of Atmore, just a scenic 8 mile drive from the bustling downtown area with panoramic views of the countryside along the way. Submit your offer now before this rare find is gone! Other purchase options are available. See MLS#594600 if you're looking for just land (38 acres); or MLS# 595217 to purchase this home, shop and 2 acres.

4751 Highway 168, Century, 32535 4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,088 Square Feet | Built in None

All spruced up with lots of Upgrades and Move-IN Ready! This brick home sits on 3.68 acres of mature, producing pecan trees as well as citrus trees . The spacious living room's focal point is a brick fireplace with gas logs . Adjacent to the living room is the dining area . From the dining/kitchen area, there are new sliding glass doors with built-in blinds that lead onto a welcoming, covered patio. The patio overlooks the gorgeous back lawn. Recent interior upgrades include a completely new kitchen with new, custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops, a walk-in pantry, new appliances, lighting & flooring. There are four bedrooms, one of which is currently used as an office. Each bedroom has ample closet space and quality wood laminate flooring. The en-suite master bedroom includes a huge custom, walk-in closet. The attached double carport is adjacent to & convenient to the kitchen area. There is a detached workshop with shelving & auto garage door plus another 4-Bay 3-Sided storage shed for your equipment & tools. Located within 5 miles of town, this rural setting is perfect for 'getting away from it all', yet having the conveniences of town nearby. Call for Your Personal Tour Today!! ALL SQ. FOOTAGE AND DIMENSIONS ARE APPROXIMATE AND IS THE BUYER'S RESPONSIBILITY TO VERIFY.

504 Brookwood Dr, Atmore, 36502 4 Beds 4 Baths | $349,000 | 2,698 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Hidden Gem! Conveniently located near all Atmore has to offer! This 2-story 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, beautifully embellished home, sits on an exquisite wooded lot! Featuring a formal dining room, study, bonus room with stunning fireplace, and crown moulding throughout. Primary bedroom includes en-suite bathroom with not only a walk-in closet, but also a beautiful built-in armoire. 3 of 4 bedrooms have attached baths. Eat-in kitchen with island, glass-front cabinets. Outside you'll find a 2-tier deck that includes a large tub tub spa and a swing, perfect for entertaining! This stunner has so many quality and unique features that it is a must-see! This will not last long! Schedule your private viewing today!

10 Oak St, Century, 32535 4 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Mobile Home | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Country living and completely updated home including new roof, HVAC, floors, paint, cabinets, countertops, stainless steel appliances, and more. Spacious rooms, split floorplan, with contemporary coastal stylings. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, plus utility room. Living room features brick style fireplace and sliding glass doors out to the balcony. Master bedroom features spacious walk in closet and master bathroom. Schedule a showing today and see all that this home has to offer.

