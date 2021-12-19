Top homes for sale in Williston

(Williston, ND) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Williston. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

14320 50T Way, Williston, 58801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Country living at its fines! Here is your chance to own a piece of silent bliss, 3 bed 2 bath house on split 2 acres, fresh paint, new carpet, fenced yard with insulated chicken coup. Faux wood blinds on windows. New appliances that include a smart phone oven, above stove microwave, refrigerator with digital controls and 3 rack dishwasher. No HOA mean no restrictions! Zoned ag means chickens, horses and goats are ok. House is on top acre, bottom acre has potential for rental income or even a shop. Located at the end of the road, the cul-de-sac is yours. Rural living only 30 min from Walmart. Call today for your appointment!

805 6Th Ave West, Williston, 58801 4 Beds 3 Baths | $294,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,604 Square Feet | Built in 1947

YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE THIS HOUSE!!! Completely renovated, inside and out, and is absolutely GORGEOUS! Featuring 2 bedrooms up and 2 down, an open kitchen and living room PLUS a main floor family room, a fully finished basement with the ability for it to be a mother-in-law suite or possible rental as there is an outside entrance and has tons of charm and custom features! A MUST SEE!!!

909 15Th St West, Williston, 58801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,304 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Cute home in wonderful neighborhood close to schools and parks! This great 4 bedroom home (2 non conforming in the basement) has new paint and carpet upstairs. Large bay window allows lots of natural light to flow into the living room and kitchen. Huge concrete parking pad in the back by the detached single car garage for your boat or camper along with a large covered patio. So much to see.

801 5Th St West, Williston, 58801 5 Beds 3 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Hurry this one won't last! This home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and 3 car garages. The home has updated kitchen, baths, along with newer furnace and hot water heater. The roofs have new shingles and gutters, and the house has metal siding. The home offers main floor laundry, the attached garage is finished but can easily be converted back to garage space. The detached garage offers floor heat.

