Check out these Fergus Falls homes on the market

1421 Park Street, Fergus Falls, 56537 2 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Duplex | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in 2022

End the search and start fresh with one of the 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhomes being built in the brand new Campus View Estates townhome development in Fergus Falls. Each home features main floor living, an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings in the main living spaces making it easy to entertain, eat-in kitchen with center island and pantry, primary bedroom and bath with large walk-in closet, sunroom and concrete patio allowing you to enjoy the sunny days inside or out, central air conditioning, attached heated and insulated 2-stall garage, sprinkler system, low maintenance vinyl siding and an association providing lawn care and snow removal so you can spend your time doing the things you enjoy! Act fast so you can choose the color palette that fits you. Anticipated completion in Fall of 2022. Development financing program (TIF) to pay for all special assessments.

820 E Junius Avenue, Fergus Falls, 56537 3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,211 Square Feet | Built in 1906

Don't wait! Jump at the chance to move right into this nicely updated 3 bedroom home in Fergus Falls. This charming property features a full bath with tiled shower surround, seasonal front porch, low maintenance exterior, high efficiency gas forced air furnace, large yard with fenced portion around the back deck for added privacy and convenient off-street parking.

18204 County Highway 25, Fergus Falls, 56537 3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,312 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Large, well built Rambler with large double garage on 4.6 acres with 34 X 48' pole building + 8X 22 shop area with 9' overhead door (room for several vehicles) formerly set up for horses with box stalls and water on Blacktop just 3 miles South from Fergus on Cascade (1.5 miles from freeway access). Nice tree cover, roomy deck overlooking Iverson Lake, cast for trophy sized bass from the backyard, main level recently repainted, Owner/agent will consider possible short term CD with acceptable down payment/May consider possible local trade-ins or Lease/Option Can also be purchased with additional land and garage to North Listing #6051584

420 N Cleveland Avenue, Fergus Falls, 56537 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1880

As you enter the home you will be greeted by the feeling of modern meets contemporary. The natural light in this home is bright and light but also gives the feeling of coziness. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has so much character that you will appreciate all that it has to offer. The main floor has an open feel which will make for perfect entertaining or just easy living. If you are wishing for main floor living, then this remodeled home is what you want. The kitchen is perfect for cooking meals with upgraded appliances, beautiful cabinetry, and a stunning kitchen island. Completing this level it has a fun laundry and mudroom, updated bathroom that will make your jaw drop, an enjoyable family room, and a main floor bedroom. The living continues upstairs with 2 more spacious bedrooms with new carpet and fun take on a soaking tub and bathroom. Centrally located, you will love this home. You will not want to miss this property so check it out today!

