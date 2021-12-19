ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the hunt for a home in Silver City? These houses are on the market

(Silver City, NM) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Silver City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lFwZ8_0dR5tMvk00

2530 Katheryne, Silver City, 88061

4 Beds 5 Baths | $293,500 | Single Family Residence | 4,846 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Spacious, two-story home with 12" steel I beam supports. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and an office. Open living room/dining area with a built-in bar. Downstairs has a bedroom and full bath plus a large room that could be used as an exercise/playroom or a even separate apartment/mother-in law suite! Please note the pellet stove is the only heat source and there is no cooling. Natural gas in the street is available for hook-up, buyer must contact NM Gas CO. to confirm. Close to hospital, medical offices , schools and shopping! Call today for an appointment.

For open house information, contact Daniel Cook, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate | Silver City at 575-538-0404

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D2ufr_0dR5tMvk00

5204 Little Walnut, Silver City, 88061

4 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,065 Square Feet | Built in 1870

4BD/1.5BA on 4.75 ACRES IN THE LITTLE WALNUT AREA NEAR THE NATIONAL FOREST! This home was part of an old homestead and was added on to over the years. Apple orchard in the front, and stream in the back. Newer septic, private well, come take a look!

For open house information, contact Daniel Cook, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate | Silver City at 575-538-0404

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M5IdW_0dR5tMvk00

102 Torbernite, Tyrone, 88065

3 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Farm | 1,269 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Upgraded 3 bedroom home in Tyrone just minutes from Silver City. This home has recently received fresh paint, flooring, and new appliances. Over the years, many other upgrades have been done to this home such as the installation of double pane windows, the exterior walls were drywalled and textured, and a dining room was added on. This is not the typical Tyrone home. This home sits on a large corner lot with a fenced back yard and has plenty of room for outdoor living. Attached carport and evaporative cooling. See it today!

For open house information, contact Kristen Morgan, New Mexico Properties at 575-538-1487

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JXOr0_0dR5tMvk00

414 E 16, Silver City, 88061

3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,111 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This cute property needs just a little TLC to be a charming home. The 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1,111 sf home has a fenced backyard for your pets or garden. Tenant occupied. Need a 24 notice to show. JUST REDUCED!!!

For open house information, contact Paul Ciano, My Real Estate Company at 575-388-1449

