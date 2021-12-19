Farmville-curious? These homes are on the market

(Farmville, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Farmville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

608 S Main Street, Farmville, 23901 4 Beds 3 Baths | $179,000 | 2,750 Square Feet | Built in 1969

#6415-Attention Investors!! This is a veritable money tree with the combination of rental income production coupled with the potential for a future sale as a business location as the reality of location, location, location is personified here with Longwood University and the growing surrounding town of Farmville. The split level entry makes dividing the home into multiple units a possibility as there is ample parking to the rear of the home and lots of home to utilize. You are in sight of and comfortable walking distance to classes, dorms, restaurants, the bookstore, and all the other amenities you may need. Parents seeking ways to invest in education while creating a source of ROI - consider buying a home to reduce the cost of college while your child is attending and also create a residual stream of income thereafter as either a rental property or resell to another individual with the same thought process. You could see the college years turn into a great benefit in the short-term and long-term for you and your family.

39 Waters Trace, Farmville, 23901 3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,825 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Come see the best sunsets~~with the sun hanging over the horizon and Briery Creek Lake in the back drop. Yes~~ this has a great view of Briery Creek Lake home of some of the best fishing in the state. The views can be best enjoyed on the screened porch off of the great room. The home has a front porch that is perfect for your rocking chairs. Main level has an open floorpan that offers flow and function for entertaining and relaxing. Main level boasts an open living area. The kitchen is an efficient and functional space with wood cabinets & appliances that convey. Enjoy a 1/2 bath on the main level along with a master suite with master bath and double closets. The upper level has 2 bedrooms, full bath, tons of storage, and a great room in the middle that is perfect for playroom, home office, 2nd family room. The basement offers finished space and 1 car garage. Enjoy the oversized driveway, manicured lot, and convenience to everything Downton Farmville has to offer. Enjoy close proximity to town of Farmville, Hampden-Sydney College and Longwood University. Come and enjoy a great home, on. the best lot, with all that you need.

704 Cooks Road, Cumberland, 23901 2 Beds 2 Baths | $56,710 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1993

OCCUPANTS ARE ABSOLUTELY NOT TO BE DISTURBED!! **SOLD SIGHT UNSEEN**NO SHOWINGS** NO INTERIOR ACCESS** Property is being sold occupied with all occupants in AS IS/WHERE IS condition. Cash sale only. Neither the seller nor the listing broker can verify the existence of any lease agreement, either written or verbal, nor any rental amount being paid, due, or owing. The buyer is assuming ALL responsibility for any necessary eviction action. Listing broker & seller assume no responsibility and make no guarantees, warranties, or representations as to the availability or accuracy of the information herein. All info must be verified by the purchaser. The Seller is the USDA.

121 John Randolph Road, Cumberland, 23901 3 Beds 1 Bath | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Welcome to John Randolph Road! Here is a rare opportunity to invest in a beautiful country property in Central Virginia! Offering approximately 65 acres of open grassland, approximately 38 acres of 2 year old loblolly pine plantation and the balance in mixed woodland and buffers. There is approximately 2,700 feet of paved road frontage. Four tax parcels are included in the total acreage. Zoning is Agricultural A-2. The residence is well maintained and includes a storage building with electricity. Located about 10 minutes from Historic Downtown Farmville, while enjoying the benefit of low taxes and being surrounded by farms and timberland. The wooded acreage is also accessed via Finch Lane, a deeded easement to the public street and has electric service available. A recent survey has been completed and recorded. This is the first offering of this beautiful farm in 99 years!

