Mitchell, SD

On the hunt for a home in Mitchell? These houses are on the market

 2 days ago

(Mitchell, SD) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mitchell than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19luUn_0dR5tKAI00

1212 E 4Th Ave, Mitchell, 57301

2 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,290 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Great curb appeal, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath house has tons of room ,large kitchen, large living room with big bay window, huge laundry room attached garage with carport. Has 2 month old furnace and A/C, Newer windows , vinyl siding, and nice yard in a great neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Craig Tischler, EXIT Realty - Mitchell at 605-990-3948

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CgRPc_0dR5tKAI00

1401 S Main St Lot 38 St, Mitchell, 57301

3 Beds 1 Bath | $29,000 | Mobile Home | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Manufactured 1998 Friendship singlewide 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Covered deck with covered parking spot. Located on the southwest edge of the Middle Borders Estates. AC unit brand new in 2020 installed by Tessiers. Oven, refrigerator and utility shed stay. Lot rent is $225 must apply with Middle Border Estates to rent lot.

For open house information, contact Stratton Havlik, EXIT Realty - Mitchell at 605-990-3948

Mitchell, SD
ABOUT

With Mitchell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

