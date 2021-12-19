Take a look at these homes for sale in La Follette

(La Follette, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in La Follette. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

152 Pine Knoll Lane, Lafollette, 37766 3 Beds 3 Baths | $346,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,988 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Enjoy life in a scenic mountain town of East Tennessee and live just 6 min from beautiful Norris Lake & a full service marina. Main Level: foyer & dining room w/wood floors, lg living room, kitchen, jumbo family room w/ brick surround fireplace. The 15x19 Master is adjacent to a bath w/whirlpool tub. 2 additional lg bedrooms share a hall bath. Just outside the patio door is a 12x24 deck that overlooks a large & level backyard (over an acre means there's room for all the boy-toys). Downstairs: The 1680 sq ft in the basement could easily convert to additional living quarters, multi-use work shop, or simply storage. Nearby: schools, medical facilities including a hospital, churches, restaurants, shopping & I-75. Low county taxes only! No HOA. From your front porch you can see McCloud Mountain

641 Main St, Jacksboro, 37757 0 Bed 3 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,688 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Prime commercial location in the heart of Jacksboro! Close proximity to the courthouse and the 4-lane. This property features both an upstairs and a downstairs commercial area. The upstairs features 1,344 SF of commercial space with 1 full bath, 1 half bath, and a kitchen/break room with a showroom or office area. Downstairs also has 1,344 sqft of space and was the home of the Christian News Journal and utilized as a print shop. It features a half bath with a shop sinkand garage door for loading and unloading. Downstairs is unfinished and used as a shop area. Upstairs and downstairs of building are not connected which could be utilized as 2 sites for rental space. It is also just minutes from Norris Lake and North Cumberland WMA which provide great tourism to the area.

917 Sled Creek Rd, Duff, 37729 2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Rare find in Campbell County. This house sits on almost an acre. Great 2 car detached garage. Large front deck covered and open. Side deck as well. Unfinished basement has tons of possibilities. House needs TLC. Sold AS IS and seller makes no representations or warranties to the condition of the home and property. OWNER/AGENT

1226 Long Hollow Rd, Lafollette, 37766 2 Beds 1 Bath | $94,900 | Single Family Residence | 640 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Great location, close to shopping and moe! There are two home on this property, 2 bedroom/1bath mile home and 2 bedroom/1bath site built home that needs some work. Great opportunity to live in one while you fix one up or use as a rental property.

