Take a look at these homes on the Sterling market now

(Sterling, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sterling. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

321 N 4Th St, Sterling, 80751 4 Beds 0 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,787 Square Feet | Built in 1912

Large brick home with basement apartment used for investment rental property. Upstairs main level has a bedroom, full bath, utility hook-up (in bedroom 2nd closet), large living room with fireplace, dining room, full kitchen. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, full bath. The basement has one bedroom, living room, full bath, washer/dryer hook-up and furnace roof. Separate entrances. One furnace, one water heater. Rents include all utilities paid by owner. ROOF ESCROW AVAILABLE. Tenants wish to stay. Exclusions: nicer refrigerator in main kitchen, cabinets and countertop next to that refrigerator; carport, trampoline, firepit. Tenant's personal property. 24-hour notice to show; occupancy subject to lease/30-day notice to vacate (notice would only be given after inspections are cleared, appraisal and loan is underwritten)

425 N 5Th Ave, Sterling, 80751 2 Beds 1 Bath | $184,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on large lot. Walk into a large living area with kitchen and 3/4 bath. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms with a full bath. Basement provides for lots of storage and possible 3rd bedroom. Lots of room outdoors for entertaining and room for a shop/garage.

736 Denver St, Sterling, 80751 2 Beds 1 Bath | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath ranch. A third bedroom was converted to a a large laundry/ storage room but could be used as a non conforming bedroom or office, great extra space. Newer flooring and bathroom fixtures. Large walk in pantry great for storage. Fully fenced in backyard and 2 car garage. Home back on the market with no fault of the home. Motivated Seller, bring all offers!

422 S Front St, Sterling, 80751 3 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,152 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Incredible home located within walking distance of all the Downtown Sterling amenities and Columbine Park. Home boasts old time charm with beautiful updates. Granite countertops, walk-in pantry, 10' tall ceilings, wood floors, in-floor radiant heat on main level and upstairs bathrooms, and a gorgeous backyard built for entertaining with landscaping, cement pads, and wrap around porch. Property also has a mother-in-law suite (carriage house) or investment opportunity (1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1,056 square feet). This home is extremely rare and unique, don't miss your chance to view this immaculate home!

