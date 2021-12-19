ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaufman, TX

On the hunt for a home in Kaufman? These houses are on the market

 2 days ago

(Kaufman, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Kaufman than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4102 Sublett Way, Kaufman, 75142

4 Beds 3 Baths | $382,915 | Single Family Residence | 2,820 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction Available for Oct 2021 move-in! Beautiful 2-story with classic Brick exterior, a Covered front porch AND 2nd floor balcony. Offers 4 beds, 2.5 baths & 2-car garage, plus a Formal Study & Game room. Beautiful Tile floors from foyer through Family room. Spacious Kitchen with HUGE walk-in pantry, SS Appliances, & upgraded Granite countertops! Large bedrooms. Located very close to the Junior High & High School, plus only 30 min to Downtown Dallas! Backyard is fully fenced w a Covered Patio to enjoys the outdoors. So much more to see, call our model today to learn more!

For open house information, contact Marsha Ashlock, Classic Property Management at 817-640-2064

3144 N Ridge, Crandall, 75114

3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home on a cul-de-sac. Over an acre with plenty of trees in the back. Home features a nice and bright open floor plan with new carpet and new paint. Has split bedroom arrangement, master bath has garden tub & separate shower. Roof recently replaced. call today.

For open house information, contact Brent King, Brent King Group at 214-352-5464

10801 Silver Creek Drive, Scurry, 75158

4 Beds 2 Baths | $406,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,406 Square Feet | Built in 1986

The circle driveway leads you to a 2 story home with 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths in the county on 4.2 acres of land with a pool and a new roof! Property is fully piped fenced & crossed fenced with a pond & lean-to shed perfect for cattle or horses. Large 30 X 40 shop has its own meter, is wired for 110 & 220 electric, 2 roll-up doors, with a bathroom. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms & a full bath. One of the bedrooms has a closet area that could double as a small home office. The Master bedroom is located downstairs along with TWO living rooms both featuring cozy wood-burning fireplaces. The eat-in kitchen has plenty of space with extra countertop seating.

For open house information, contact Cari Berryhill, Farmhouse Realty, LLC at 972-486-3434

1825 Nottingham Drive, Kaufman, 75142

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,535 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Looking for a quaint home in the wonderful town of Kaufman? This is your home. This immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath home is beaming with high end plantation shutters, new paint, light fixtures, updated master bath, and recent new carpet. Enjoy coffee in your sunroom, over looking your backyard. This property also offers a 2 car garage as well as a storage shed in the back for extra storage! This property is minutes away from all the upcoming development in town and also close to schools! Hurry quick, this will not last long!

For open house information, contact Meagan Vann, Elsie Halbert Real Estate, LLC at 972-962-2110

