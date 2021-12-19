Check out these homes for sale in Manchester now

(Manchester, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Manchester. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

143 Maple Grove Road, Manchester, 40962 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1988

3 bed room home with beautiful custom wood flooring and a spacious kitchen with lots of storage. Out back you will find a covered patio with electric perfect for entertaining. 2 car detached garage with full bathroom inside. Up stairs would make a wonderful loft apartment if finished.

685 Midnight Stable Road, Manchester, 40962 2 Beds 1 Bath | $114,000 | Cabin | 750 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Surveyed acres of 10.6435. Trails, FREE gas, wildlife and Cabin. LAND with improvements of a driveway, water, electric, and the cabin but with, no hear/air. You just need to see this property and you will absolutely fall in love with it. The cabin has been customized to fit the current owners needs and he feels as if your needs can be met here as well. This is just the sweetest cabin that could give you the perfect place to live or vacation, or just to get away from it all. Living room, kitchen and dining area, 2 bedrooms and shared full bath. Nice covered front porch. Beautiful canopy of trees to cover the home, and front yard. Wiring has already there to accommodate a washer and dryer hook-up. The home is serviced by county water, septic, and Jackson Energy. Trails, wildlife, and a jewel of a property hidden on a road that dead ends, where you would be one of only a few living here. Ask about other property that adjoins this property that could be purchased, with the Little cabin in the woods. Lot#11

308 Jr Vaughn Rd, Annville, 40402 5 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Cabin | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1992

155+/- Acres of BEAUTIFUL private farm land. 110 acres of that land is clear pasture and hay ground. Home is a ranch style house with brick siding, new metal roof and new central air unit. Measures around 3,000 sq. ft of living space including 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Also listed with this property, two garages with two bays. One measuring at 30x40 and the other at 28x48 . Additional is a shed at approximate 16 ft. wide. 3 barns , 2 ponds fully stocked with plenty of catfish, bass, and bluegill. Lots of wildlife for all your hunting game. This is a sportsman paradise!

501 Smith Road, Manchester, 40962 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 2016

BACK ON MARKET DUE TO BUYER'S FINANCING! Welcome to mountain living! This 2016 manufactured home sits on 49.9 +/- unrestricted acres in the heart of southeastern Kentucky. Ideal for anyone looking for a quiet, private and relaxing place to call home. Beautiful rolling and wooded land surrounds the house and can be enjoyed from the sprawling newly added front porch, equipped with ceiling fans. You will take joy in watching the turkey, deer and other wild life on this property. The owners have recently added a completely private covered back porch, carport and enormous 2 bay garage for ample storage. As well as a brand new metal roof, which is most enjoyed for a rainy day nap. This mountain oasis is perfect for hunting, hiking and horseback riding but is unrestricted and ready for whatever you desire. Copy the link below for a video! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjecJqS3Nk4

