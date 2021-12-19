Check out these homes on the Ontario market now

(Ontario, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ontario. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

944 Reiter Drive, Ontario, 97914 3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Gorgeous views from your back patio from this home. Sits on the bench of Ontario looking North. This home is under Construction and due to be completed the end of November. Great floor plan, neutral colors throughout. Large three Car garage attached with man door at the side for easy access to the back yard. Open great room style living space in the center of this home. Split bedroom floor plan includes front home office or den. Laundry room is large is a stand alone room and does not have access through to garage which makes it nice and very usable space. Appliances include Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher.

655 Nw 15Th St, Ontario, 97914 3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,532 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Very nice home in one of Ontario's finer, more desirable subdivisions. Open kitchen/dining area with sliding glass door to back patio. Home features split bedroom floor plan with triple car garage. Fully fenced and landscaped yard with concrete patio. Front entry ramp to be included. Inviting home is cozy, comfortable and move in ready! Great location handy to medical, dining, shopping & the beltway for easy access to I-84. Seller can accommodate a fast close.

2603 Rome Ave, Fruitland, 83619 4 Beds 2 Baths | $373,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,814 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Welcome home! This lovely 4 bed 2 bath home sits in the desirable subdivision of Applewood Estates located in Fruitland, Idaho. This well maintained home features brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout entire home. Updated cabinets throughout home, new light fixtures, new HVAC system & new Sprinkler System. Lower level of home offers a large master suite with on suite bath, large walk inn closet & duel vanities. Lower level also features a family room, 2nd bedroom, large laundry room & garage access. Main level features bed 3 & 4, full bath, large kitchen with island, living room, & access to deck. Large backyard features a 18ft x 9ft x 52in above ground pool perfect for hot summer days! Choose from Fruitland Public School District or Treasure Valley Classical Academy Charter School, minutes from Ontario, Oregon for all your shopping needs, 45 minutes to Boise, Idaho & 30 Minutes to nearest Costco. Fruitland is a wonderful small community, do not miss out on this beautiful home!

1306 Aspen, Fruitland, 83619 4 Beds 2 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,671 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Move-in-ready! Subdivision: Northview Ranch Fruitland ID Inside, you'll find wood floors in the kitchen, living, & dining rooms, plus granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Enjoy a split bedroom floor plan with a 4th bedroom that can easily be used as an office or den. Outside you'll enjoy a covered front porch, and a covered back patio that sits off the dining & master rooms.

