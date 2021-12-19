ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

On the hunt for a home in Bellefontaine? These houses are on the market

Bellefontaine Journal
Bellefontaine Journal
 2 days ago

(Bellefontaine, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bellefontaine. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AeYPb_0dR5tErw00

225 Falcon, Bellefontaine, 43311

3 Beds 2 Baths | $244,900 | Condominium | 1,420 Square Feet | Built in 2021

ONLY A FEW MORE AVAILABLE UNTIL THE DEVELOPMENT IS COMPLETE! Brand new condominium development in Bellefontaine featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, modern open floor plan with no steps, & 2 car attached garage! The kitchen features elegant cabinets with soft closing cabinet doors & drawers, granite counter tops, optional island, & ample storage! The condo also features large living room with high ceiling, master suite with walk-in closet & full bath, spacious dining area, large utility room, tankless on demand water heater, high efficiency furnace & a/c, concrete driveway, porch, patio, insulated garage, solid real wood trim, & more! Seller will not prorate taxes at closing. CONDO IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION. PICS ARE FROM PREVIOUSLY BUILT CONDOS. Will be finished by mid to late 2021. Ask about the 12 years of no real estate taxes on house & garage!!!

For open house information, contact Jeremy G. Hankins, Bell Hankins Realty Group, LLC at 937-935-2450

Copyright © 2021 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1007926)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i7pDU_0dR5tErw00

508 S Detroit Street, Bellefontaine, 43311

3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,637 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Currently tenant occupied. Off street parking available behind the home. Furnace updated in the last 5 yrs.

For open house information, contact Malia K. Hughes, Fathom Realty at 937-935-8008

Copyright © 2021 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1010841)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFojx_0dR5tErw00

213 W Williams Avenue, Bellefontaine, 43311

3 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,448 Square Feet | Built in 1920

3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home. Tenant occupied. Furnace updated in the last 5 years. Property is being sold in as is condition.

For open house information, contact Malia K. Hughes, Fathom Realty at 937-935-8008

Copyright © 2021 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1010845)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35mffN_0dR5tErw00

1121 Lost Creek Drive, Bellefontaine, 43311

7 Beds 4 Baths | $474,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,212 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Immaculately maintained custom built home with vaulted ceilings and open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Large gourmet kitchen is open to the formal dining and living room. First floor laundry room and a 1/2 bath. Spacious first floor master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. The attached master bath has a walk-in closet, separate shower and larger corner whirlpool tub. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath with skylight. The finished lower level has a rec room with a pool table, bar, 2 more bedrooms and a full bathroom with a whirlpool tub.

For open house information, contact Jason Cozad, Sibcy Cline, Inc. at 937-323-2200

Copyright © 2021 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1013301)

