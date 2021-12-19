On the hunt for a home in Connellsville? These houses are on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Connellsville, PA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Connellsville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

101 Broadford Rd, Connellsville, 15425

2 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 922 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Cute 2 bedroom home in Connellsville! This well maintained home is currently used as a rental. Main level has living room, dining room, kitchen and full bath. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms. Off the kitchen is a nice back deck to relax in the evenings. Attached 1 car garage.

For open house information, contact Joshua Crowe, BHHS Preferred Donegal at 724-593-6195

4020 State Route 31, Jones Mills, 15646

3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Step back into time when you enter this fixer upper in Mount Pleasant Area School District. Home is located along Route 31 in the town of Jones Mills in Donegal Township near the intersection or Rt 711 South and Route 31. On the main level is the living room, dining room and kitchen with bump out off the kitchen with large windows. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and full bath and stairs up to the large attic. You will find original wood work, shared built-in cupboards that open between the kitchen and dining room, French pocket doors and antique light fixtures in this home! Full basement with concrete floor. Currently well water but public water is available. Detached garage with basement under and small work shop off the back of the garage.

For open house information, contact Joshua Crowe, BHHS Preferred Donegal at 724-593-6195

200 N Church St, Mount Pleasant, 15666

4 Beds 2 Baths | $174,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,930 Square Feet | Built in 1945

This is a Fannie Mae HomePath property. Updated corner lot home just minutes from town, schools and commuting routes. Has recent updates including roof, furnace, A/C, appliances and more. Bedrooms and baths on both floors.

For open house information, contact TOM CONN, CONN REALTY INC at 724-437-2888


