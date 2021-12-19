Check out these Riverton homes on the market

(Riverton, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Riverton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

116 W Bell, Riverton, 82501 2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,530 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Great property with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a 2 car detached garage and nice fenced back yard. There is nice partial lower level with the potential of an additional bedroom or two. This is currently rented and could be a great rental or a nice home.

421 E Spruce, Riverton, 82501 5 Beds 1 Bath | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,870 Square Feet | Built in 1956

When picturing your perfect home, look no further than this beautiful 5 bed, 1.75 bath home nestled in the heart of Riverton. This better than new home has all new exterior & interior paint, new engineered hardwood floor upstairs, new carpet downstairs, tiled bathrooms, new kitchen cabinets, butcher block countertops, new central air, new furnace, new electric & new stamped concrete in front of the house. Unlike most homes, this one is move in ready w/no updates or work needed. Call Troi Larsen today!!

101 N 13Th St E, Riverton, 82501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $144,000 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Move in ready, 2 bed, 1.5 bath on a corner lot with extra room for an amazing garden, or an extra garage. Inside has an open floor plan with the living room, dining room and kitchen. A refinished deck with lush landscaping is perfect for a BBQ or morning coffee. This is a must see!

304 S 6Th St E, Riverton, 82501 2 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 676 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Nicely maintained 2 bed 1 bath home at 304 S 6th Street E. Recent upgrades include vinyl siding, roof, and some windows. An additional dwelling is tucked neatly behind featuring a nice metal roof, newer paint inside and out, new windows, and newer flooring. A perfect guest home or rental for extra income. Fenced yard and off street parking. Call Natasha Hatfield Peck “Your Real Estate Matchmaker” to schedule a showing today (307) 851-8791.

