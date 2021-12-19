Check out these Riverton homes on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

(Riverton, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Riverton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06uy71_0dR5tC6U00

116 W Bell, Riverton, 82501

2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,530 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Great property with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a 2 car detached garage and nice fenced back yard. There is nice partial lower level with the potential of an additional bedroom or two. This is currently rented and could be a great rental or a nice home.

For open house information, contact Tiffany Dornblaser, Home Source Realty at 307-856-4663

Copyright © 2021 Fremont County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FCBRWY-20215888)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kds6Z_0dR5tC6U00

421 E Spruce, Riverton, 82501

5 Beds 1 Bath | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,870 Square Feet | Built in 1956

When picturing your perfect home, look no further than this beautiful 5 bed, 1.75 bath home nestled in the heart of Riverton. This better than new home has all new exterior & interior paint, new engineered hardwood floor upstairs, new carpet downstairs, tiled bathrooms, new kitchen cabinets, butcher block countertops, new central air, new furnace, new electric & new stamped concrete in front of the house. Unlike most homes, this one is move in ready w/no updates or work needed. Call Troi Larsen today!!

For open house information, contact Troi Larsen, RE/MAX All Star, REALTORS at 307-856-7827

Copyright © 2021 Fremont County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FCBRWY-20216510)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f2qGG_0dR5tC6U00

101 N 13Th St E, Riverton, 82501

2 Beds 2 Baths | $144,000 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Move in ready, 2 bed, 1.5 bath on a corner lot with extra room for an amazing garden, or an extra garage. Inside has an open floor plan with the living room, dining room and kitchen. A refinished deck with lush landscaping is perfect for a BBQ or morning coffee. This is a must see!

For open house information, contact Tami Galitz, Home Source Realty at 307-856-4663

Copyright © 2021 Fremont County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FCBRWY-20216403)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0btOCw_0dR5tC6U00

304 S 6Th St E, Riverton, 82501

2 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 676 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Nicely maintained 2 bed 1 bath home at 304 S 6th Street E. Recent upgrades include vinyl siding, roof, and some windows. An additional dwelling is tucked neatly behind featuring a nice metal roof, newer paint inside and out, new windows, and newer flooring. A perfect guest home or rental for extra income. Fenced yard and off street parking. Call Natasha Hatfield Peck “Your Real Estate Matchmaker” to schedule a showing today (307) 851-8791.

For open house information, contact Natasha Hatfield Peck, Home Source Realty at 307-856-4663

Copyright © 2021 Fremont County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FCBRWY-20216066)

