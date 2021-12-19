House hunt Gaylord: See what’s on the market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Gaylord, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Gaylord than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3722 W M-32, Gaylord, 49735

3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,910 Square Feet | Built in None

HOMESTEAD - VACATION PROPERTY - DEVELOPMENT!?!? It's your choice in this fixer upper! 3 beds/2bath. 5 Acres. Across the street from state land and snowmobile trail heads, 1.5 Miles to Meijer, 2 miles to Gaylord Country Club, 8 miles to Treetops, 16 miles to Boyne Mountain. 330 feet frontage on West M-32, MDOT Traffic count over 10,000 vehicles daily with R-3 zoning! Possibilities are endless. (R-3 The purpose of the R-3 zone is to allow for row dwellings, while including areas within which row dwellings are mingled with detached dwellings, semi-detached dwellings, and groups of three or more row dwellings. The R-3 zone is intended to permit attached rowhouses on small lots.) Please call to schedule a viewing and see the possibilities first hand.

For open house information, contact Anna Tomaski, Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors - Gaylord at 989-732-6777

1886 Michaywe Drive, Gaylord, 49735

3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Immaculate ranch home on the Pines course! Beautiful great room with vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Watch all the course action from your great room and dining room, or from your large rear deck that runs the length of the home. Large master with en suite bathroom, jetted tub, stained glass, walk-in closet. Carpet, tile, and parquet flooring. Finished basement for media/rec, bedroom/office, workshop, etc! Storage galore in this home. XC ski out your patio or minutes to Trail 7 for snowmobiling, 2.5 stall garage will accommodate two vehicles and two snowmobiles. Enjoy all the private Michaywe Club amenities - clubhouse, restaurant, golf, tennis, pool. Own your OWN slice of Up-North heaven today.

For open house information, contact Marcia Taylor, CHESLEY & CO | REALTORS(r) at 989-731-6500

6756 Pebble Beach Drive, Gaylord, 49735

4 Beds 3 Baths | $264,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,892 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Custom built property featuring 4 bedrooms/3 bathrooms, cathedral ceilings and A/C in a modern spacious layout. The wraparound deck offers views of the 4th fairway on the Michaywe Pines Golf Course, in a natural setting. Currently in a vacation rental program

For open house information, contact Sandra Mattingly, Pine Cone Properties LLC at 989-731-1887

5545 Corey Cove, Gaylord, 49735

2 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Cabin | 360 Square Feet | Built in None

RESORT ASSOCIATION for sale right along beautiful, all-sport, Otsego Lake! Enjoy summer by the lake, or winter on the snowmobile tracks. Excellent rental potential! Own 1/9 interest in resort, by-laws and HOA are $75.00 a month, which includes ground maintenance.

For open house information, contact TheTEAM Real Estate Group, Key Realty Gaylord at 989-732-6500

