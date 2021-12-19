Hereford-curious? These homes are on the market

(Hereford, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hereford than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1517 Blevins St, Hereford, 79045 3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,614 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New construction on 1517 Blevins St. This home is a 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage with an open kitchen, dining, and living concept with a fireplace and isolated master bedroom, granite counter tops throughout the home. Call or text me 806-236-3410 for more details.

419 Centre St, Hereford, 79045 4 Beds 3 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,468 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Fantastic Location! A rare find on an established street! Located on a double lot, 3 car garage & BIG basement. This home offers a TREMENDOUS amount of space with loads of opportunity to make it your own! Looking for a multi-generational / separate office suite / apartment? Look no further! There is a connected bedroom, bathroom, kitchenette and laundry at the garage entrance! Pull through for RV, Boat, toys, etc! Large backyard w/ 3 diff storage sheds & room to grow! Other outdoor features: Metal Pergola, fruit trees, sprinkler system, & solar attic vents. Per seller: Class 4 Roof 2020, floored attic, Heating Unit 2018, AC 2021, Appliances 3+yrs old. Newly discovered wood floors! Call for private showing!

226 Centre, Hereford, 79045 5 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,660 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Nice huge home with 5 bed 2 bath with basement and 2 carport with shop as well. Call or text me to schedule a showing 806-236-3410

235 Juniper, Hereford, 79045 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Farm | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in None

Very nice beautiful updated home with granite countertops and new custom kitchen cabinets. Yard has separated fenced area for family dogs. Must see to appreciate all updates.

