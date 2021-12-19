ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hereford, TX

Hereford-curious? These homes are on the market

Hereford Dispatch
Hereford Dispatch
 2 days ago

(Hereford, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hereford than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1517 Blevins St, Hereford, 79045

3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,614 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New construction on 1517 Blevins St. This home is a 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage with an open kitchen, dining, and living concept with a fireplace and isolated master bedroom, granite counter tops throughout the home. Call or text me 806-236-3410 for more details.

For open house information, contact Ignacio Avila, Charlie Kerr, REALTOR at 806-364-2045

Copyright © 2021 Texas Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TXAR-204002)

419 Centre St, Hereford, 79045

4 Beds 3 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,468 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Fantastic Location! A rare find on an established street! Located on a double lot, 3 car garage & BIG basement. This home offers a TREMENDOUS amount of space with loads of opportunity to make it your own! Looking for a multi-generational / separate office suite / apartment? Look no further! There is a connected bedroom, bathroom, kitchenette and laundry at the garage entrance! Pull through for RV, Boat, toys, etc! Large backyard w/ 3 diff storage sheds & room to grow! Other outdoor features: Metal Pergola, fruit trees, sprinkler system, & solar attic vents. Per seller: Class 4 Roof 2020, floored attic, Heating Unit 2018, AC 2021, Appliances 3+yrs old. Newly discovered wood floors! Call for private showing!

For open house information, contact Annie Miller, MGroup at 806-680-6456

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-7375)

226 Centre, Hereford, 79045

5 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,660 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Nice huge home with 5 bed 2 bath with basement and 2 carport with shop as well. Call or text me to schedule a showing 806-236-3410

For open house information, contact Ignacio Avila, Charlie Kerr, REALTOR at 806-364-2045

Copyright © 2021 Texas Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TXAR-202723)

235 Juniper, Hereford, 79045

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Farm | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in None

Very nice beautiful updated home with granite countertops and new custom kitchen cabinets. Yard has separated fenced area for family dogs. Must see to appreciate all updates.

For open house information, contact Raymond Guzman, The Mark Andrews Agency at 806-364-7792

Copyright © 2021 Texas Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TXAR-203926)

