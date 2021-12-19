ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Check out these homes on the Sault Sainte Marie market now

Sault Ste. Marie Daily
Sault Ste. Marie Daily
 2 days ago

(Sault Sainte Marie, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sault Sainte Marie will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

11550 16 1/2 Mile Road, Barbeau, 49710

4 Beds 4 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in None

1000 ft of River frontage on the St. Mary's River on NEEBISH ISLAND the Upper Peninsula's best kept secret. 30 acres on the northbound side of the shipping channel just miles from the Soo Locks. A five minute ferry boat ride from Barbeau to Neebish Island and you are enjoying island life. This family owned resort has nine 2 bedroom cottages (three of the cabins were built in 2004) and a main house with 2 apartments above facing the river. The resort has the only grocery store and ice cream on the island making great added income from the weekly renters as well as the local islanders. Campground is licensed for 65 and is already set up for 30 full hookup's. Large community hall and game room perfect for family reunions and kids hangout space has full bath house for men and women.

For open house information, contact Bethanne Masse, Century 21 Northland Houghton Lake at 989-366-1801

Copyright © 2021 Water Wonderland Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WWMLSMI-201811986)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZNtCc_0dR5t9XY00

2830 S Westshore Dr, Sugar Island, 49783

2 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,284 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This Unique Cabin has 617 feet of Water frontage, with excellent fishing, hunting and a small pond that is enjoyed by and abundance of wildlife. This property adjoins hundreds of acres of State land. A newer master suite and bathroom added.

For open house information, contact Lorrie ann Ware, COLDWELL BANKER SCHMIDT - CEDARVILLE at 906-484-3945

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Upper Peninsula Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EUPBRMI-21-753)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXJI2_0dR5t9XY00

370 Dawson St, Sault Ste Marie, 49783

4 Beds 3 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,606 Square Feet | Built in 1895

Large 4 bed home on a corner lot with attached garage .This home is located just minutes from downtown Sault Ste. Marie shopping and other conveniences. It has Anderson windows, a metal roof and solar to minimize heat costs and it is being sold with another lot right by it on Kimball that has a 24 x 36 pole building with cement floor and electric where you can store all your toys!

For open house information, contact LINDA SAYLES, Sayles Real Estate at 906-298-0121

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Upper Peninsula Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EUPBRMI-21-1354)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CUS0g_0dR5t9XY00

16367 S Kurtis Rd, Barbeau, 49710

3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Whether you are searching for peace and quiet or the ultimate outdoors-man dream, this property has it all. This one-of-a-kind 224 acre property isn't something you'll find in your everyday search in the UP, with miles of well-maintained trails, ponds, multiple fields, acres of hardwoods, a ten-acre sand/gravel pit, and so much more! The three-bedroom, two-bath farmhouse sits overlooking the beautiful scenic pond. Need room for family and friends? The bunkhouse that sits right beside the main house is perfect for visitors! Housing toys and equipment is no problem with the two-car attached garage, large 88'x30' pole barn/garage, and 40'x60' horse barn. Don't let this unique property pass you by. Additional acreage is available see MLS 21-912! Call an agent today to schedule a showing!

For open house information, contact Leah Jackson Associate Broker, RE/MAX NorthStar Realty at 906-635-1000

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Upper Peninsula Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EUPBRMI-21-924)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Business
City
Cedarville, MI
City
Kimball Township, MI
City
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
City
Barbeau, MI
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Upper Peninsula#Horse Barn#Coldwell Banker
The Hill

Fauci on Fox's Jesse Watters: He 'should be fired on the spot'

Anthony Fauci , the nation's leading infectious disease doctor, is calling for the firing of a prominent host on Fox News following comments the host made suggesting activists ambush Fauci and go for a rhetorical "kill shot" to his credibility. At an event for the conservative grassroots organization Turning Point...
ENTERTAINMENT
Sault Ste. Marie Daily

Sault Ste. Marie Daily

Sault Ste. Marie, MI
17
Followers
127
Post
167
Views
ABOUT

With Sault Ste. Marie Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy