Check out these homes on the Sault Sainte Marie market now

(Sault Sainte Marie, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sault Sainte Marie will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

11550 16 1/2 Mile Road, Barbeau, 49710 4 Beds 4 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in None

1000 ft of River frontage on the St. Mary's River on NEEBISH ISLAND the Upper Peninsula's best kept secret. 30 acres on the northbound side of the shipping channel just miles from the Soo Locks. A five minute ferry boat ride from Barbeau to Neebish Island and you are enjoying island life. This family owned resort has nine 2 bedroom cottages (three of the cabins were built in 2004) and a main house with 2 apartments above facing the river. The resort has the only grocery store and ice cream on the island making great added income from the weekly renters as well as the local islanders. Campground is licensed for 65 and is already set up for 30 full hookup's. Large community hall and game room perfect for family reunions and kids hangout space has full bath house for men and women.

2830 S Westshore Dr, Sugar Island, 49783 2 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,284 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This Unique Cabin has 617 feet of Water frontage, with excellent fishing, hunting and a small pond that is enjoyed by and abundance of wildlife. This property adjoins hundreds of acres of State land. A newer master suite and bathroom added.

370 Dawson St, Sault Ste Marie, 49783 4 Beds 3 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,606 Square Feet | Built in 1895

Large 4 bed home on a corner lot with attached garage .This home is located just minutes from downtown Sault Ste. Marie shopping and other conveniences. It has Anderson windows, a metal roof and solar to minimize heat costs and it is being sold with another lot right by it on Kimball that has a 24 x 36 pole building with cement floor and electric where you can store all your toys!

16367 S Kurtis Rd, Barbeau, 49710 3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Whether you are searching for peace and quiet or the ultimate outdoors-man dream, this property has it all. This one-of-a-kind 224 acre property isn't something you'll find in your everyday search in the UP, with miles of well-maintained trails, ponds, multiple fields, acres of hardwoods, a ten-acre sand/gravel pit, and so much more! The three-bedroom, two-bath farmhouse sits overlooking the beautiful scenic pond. Need room for family and friends? The bunkhouse that sits right beside the main house is perfect for visitors! Housing toys and equipment is no problem with the two-car attached garage, large 88'x30' pole barn/garage, and 40'x60' horse barn. Don't let this unique property pass you by. Additional acreage is available see MLS 21-912! Call an agent today to schedule a showing!

