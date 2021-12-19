On the hunt for a home in Safford? These houses are on the market

(Safford, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Safford. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4692 N Penrod Cir, Safford, 85546 2 Beds 1 Bath | $74,900 | Mobile Home | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This property has so much potential, with beautiful views and a quiet neighborhood it could be just the right fit for you!

For open house information, contact Bryan Montierth, KeyHole Properties at 928-965-8091

5044 Foote Ave, Safford, 85546 2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath home that sits on 2.5 acres with views of the beautiful mountains almost all the way around. Once you enter you instantly feel the coziness that this open concept floor plan gives. The kitchen which has newer slate colored appliance's accompany the light oak colored cabinetry well. The 4 windows in the main area gives this house enough light and views of the outside to enjoy while drinking your morning coffee or watching some afternoon tv. Newer carpet in both bedrooms as well as new light fixtures gives it that "Farm House" feel that everyone is after. Trust me when I say you will love the peace this house brings and all the possibilities the land can give. Whether it is a mini farm you are wanting or open space for your furry friends this is the fully fenced yard to make it all happen. Plant trees or build a porch and make this your home today! Please Call to schedule a viewing. Seller is licensed to sell Real Estate in the State of Arizona.

For open house information, contact Yesenia Gonzalez, KeyHole Properties at 928-965-8091

1160 W 16Th St, Safford, 85546 5 Beds 3 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,913 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Have you been waiting for a home with just the right amount of space for everything? With Solar panels that will cover your electric bill most of the year? A backyard for entertaining (did someone say wood fired pizza?) Office where you can truly work from home in a designated space? A craft room? Open Concept?Look no Further! This custom home has an office space with a separate entry so you can meet with clients while keeping the rest of your home private. If you are a crafter, you will fall in love with the spacious utility room, with built in countertops and cabinets. The kitchen has storage galore, granite countertops, and features a pot filler over the cook top, so you don't have to heft your stock pots back and forth to the sink.The principal bedroom is on the main floor, and features a large bathroom with a deep soaking tub, walk in shower, two walk in closets and a separate water closet. Just off the main family room, is a guest bedroom and full bathroom. Head upstairs to find a large game room or movie room, 3 more spacious bedrooms, and another full bath! Showing 3913 on county records, but patio was enclosed and it is actually 4153 SF!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Southerland, Tierra Antigua Realty (Safford) at 928-985-1400

903 S 8Th Avenue, Safford, 85546 3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,546 Square Feet | Built in 1950

What an opportunity! Great home with potential to be a home office, salon, shop or make it a rental or in-law suite....of make the additional square footage a large home! Endless opportunities for this property and its in a perfect location minutes from down town and historic district. Master suite upstairs with patio, main floor bedroom and lower level bedroom with separate entrance is perfect for a room rental. All new carpet, some new laminate and hardwood flooring. Seller willing to compete some work with good offer. Call to see today!!!

For open house information, contact Shawn M Polston, Keller Williams Southern Arizona at 520-615-8400