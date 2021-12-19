Take a look at these homes on the market in Great Bend

(Great Bend, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Great Bend. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4900 Quail Creek, Great Bend, 67530 4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,564 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Completely remodeled custom home in a great neighborhood. Four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and an open floor plan. This home features a master suite with heated tile floors, large walk in closet, and full laundry hookups. The kitchen has granite countertops and soft close alder cabinets, raised dishwasher, and a great view of the backyard. The main level also boasts a large living room with new walk out sliding doors that were custom made to have a very open view of the backyard. The basement has also been remodeled with two non-conforming bedrooms and a full bathroom with an onyx walk-in shower. It features a large family room that opens to an additional rec room that has a new wet bar. This home is move in ready with a newer high efficiency HVAC, new water softener, and new R/O as well. The roof was installed in 2019. Don't miss this chance to own a great family home, give us a call today!

1708 Pinehurst Terrace, Great Bend, 67530 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,625 Square Feet | Built in 2008

A golfers dream with this one of a kind home sitting on StoneRidge Golf Course. This home was beautifully designed with exceptional stone work throughout. If you enjoy entertaining this home is it. Open Floor plan that looks out to a closed in patio with shatter proof windows, heating and air, and the golf course view. Grand over sized island with a wet bar/kitchen area adjacent. Main level features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with the master suite taking up the right wing of the home. Office right off living room. Basement has an additional bedroom and bathroom along with a game room, wet bar, theatre and tons of storage. 3 car garage with 4th door for golf cart door. Entryway: 11.22x8.4, Laundry/Back Entry: 22.11x8.26, Bar Room in basement: 16.67x10.11, Bathroom in basement: 6x8.2, Theatre Room: 12.7x28, Storage Room: 20.22x12, Mechanical Room: 12x9.

2221 Franklin, Great Bend, 67530 3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,755 Square Feet | Built in 1958

If you are looking for BEAUTIFUL curb appeal in your next home, look no further! You will immediately notice the well manicured lawn with mature trees and gorgeous flowers once you pull up to the front of the house. The low maintenance exterior has a combination of brick, newer windows, siding, vinyl privacy fence, and impact resistant roof. When you walk in the front door you will find an open formal dining area that adjoins to the large kitchen. Open to the kitchen is an oversized family room addition with access to the guest half bath and new deck in the serene backyard! 3 bedrooms occupy the front of the house, along with the full bathroom. The attached garage was converted into a large office, with a separate exterior entrance and covered porch. Could easily make a 4th bedroom with the addition of a closet. Large laundry room with space for storage. The backyard has a nice storage shed with electricity for multiple uses. The newer HVAC helps keep the home more efficient.

3312 17Th Street, Great Bend, 67530 3 Beds 2 Baths | $72,000 | Single Family Residence | 894 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Great Investment property. New heating/air and IR roof. Home has 2 bedrooms, living room, formal dining room and kitchen with eat in nook on main level. Full finished basement with laundry room, family room with bar and 3rd bedroom. Single detached garage and located in a good neighborhood.

