Top homes for sale in Marianna

(Marianna, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Marianna. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2783 Seminole Drive, Marianna, 32446 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,268 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Beautiful, well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on a corner lot in Indian Springs Subdivision! Very spacious comfortable living room with vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace to enjoy cool winter days. Nice size kitchen with a breakfast area that overlooks the back patio. Plus there's a formal dining room. Plenty of room for family gatherings!! This home features a split bedroom floor plan with TWO master suites! The back patio is great for outdoor entertainment. The large fenced backyard is perfect for your pets. Large outbuilding with roll up door. The landscaping is gorgeous with beautiful seasonal flowers! Call today to see this home.

For open house information, contact Angela R Daniels, Jim Roberts Realty Inc at 850-482-4635

3029 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, 32446 3 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,375 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Great Location for Medical or Offices located near Jackson Hospital. Was currently used as a residential rental. Parking in the rear. Hwy frontage on Carters Mill Rd. Bldg is zoned for MIXED USE with SPECIAL Treatment. Well worth checking with the City of Marianna for all the special uses and treatment that comes with this property.

For open house information, contact Tim G Sapp, Grand Palms Realty LLC at 850-209-3595

2932 Jefferson Street, Marianna, 32446 3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,939 Square Feet | Built in 1930

3/2 Currently zoned commercial but much potential for a residential swap. Located on Jefferson St, downtown Marianna, with curb appeal for days!!! This beautiful historic building has a wrap around porch for sitting or entertaining along with plenty of parking space. With a few updates and a little TLC this could be someone's forever home!

For open house information, contact Kristy Wikle, American Gold Realty at 850-209-8870

4391 Wilton Street, Marianna, 32446 4 Beds 3 Baths | $298,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,572 Square Feet | Built in 1946

CHARMING OLDER HOME in the city limits of Marianna that has been beautifully remodeled and updated. The home features original hardwood floors except kitchen, Den, MBedroom. Living Room has Fireplace with built in shelving on either side. Kitchen boast of New Custom Built Cabinets, New Refrigerator, New Farm Sink, New Dishwasher, New Range/Oven, and New Range Hood. Beside the Refrigerator you will discover a pull out Pantry. Additional Pantry Closet included. Dining Room has new paint and wainscoting. Full Bath downstairs has New Sink, New Toilet, Tub with tile, and Custom Cabinets. All Bedrooms have been freshly painted. Upstairs AC was replaced in 2020. A New Mini-split AC has been added in MBedroom. The Master has French Doors that open to New Balcony. Washer and Dryer will convey.

For open house information, contact Clarice Boyette, Jim Roberts Realty Inc at 850-482-4635