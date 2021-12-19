ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dalles-curious? These homes are on the market

The Dalles Journal
 2 days ago

(The Dalles, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in The Dalles than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2936 W 10Th, The Dalles, 97058

4 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,987 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Classic Tudor style home on 1.25 acre with a neat old barn. The home has many updates and lots of charm on all three levels, each with a full bathroom.Upstairs two bedrooms (one with a gas fireplace) and a spacious bathroom with tile. Main level the two bedrooms,kitchen,living and dining area have hardwood floors. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and a gas range. Enjoy the two gazebos, huge perennial garden, and pond feature with the waterfall.

For open house information, contact Becky Schertenleib, Columbia Gorge Real Estate at 541-296-5500

1119 Prospect Ave, Dallesport, 98617

3 Beds 2 Baths | $334,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1950

1300 SF one level home with basement storage. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath & laundry room. Landscaped fenced Yard with paved driveway and parking area. Covered porch front and side porches. Located off quiet rural street and the landscaping offers some privacy! Some updates inside home. Must see to appreciate so call today and view it today!

For open house information, contact Lori Clark, Pathfinder Real Estate Service at 509-774-0466

307 W 8Th St, The Dalles, 97058

2 Beds 1 Bath | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 636 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Cute cottage on top of the rock with a covered deck and detached garage. This cottage has great potential and some nice upgrades including a mini split ductless heat pump, updated vinyl double pane windows and a nice exposed aggregate concrete walk way from the house to the garden space and garage. Alley parking allows owners to park at the north side of the property and enter the home without stairs or if you prefer parking in the driveway in front of the garage and walk up the steps

For open house information, contact Becky Schertenleib, Columbia Gorge Real Estate at 541-296-5500

2870 Old Dufur Rd, The Dalles, 97058

3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,594 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Spacious one level home with amazing views of the Columbia River and Washington hills. Over 2500 Sq Ft of living space in this lovely home. Updated kitchen with some new cabinetry, counter top and flooring. Mini split heat pump also added recently. Enjoy formal living and dining as well as a breakfast nook and family room with a bar. Expansive main bedroom suite with dressing room. Outdoor living at its best with patios and decks to take in every view option. Three car garage and room to park RV

For open house information, contact Becky Schertenleib, Columbia Gorge Real Estate at 541-296-5500

