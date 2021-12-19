Check out these Sturgis homes on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Sturgis, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sturgis. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4900 E 180 S Road, Lagrange, 46761

3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,552 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Accepted offer contingent on financing - accepting backup offers. Adorable ranch offering 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on just shy of an acre (.97)! Lots of new flooring! Island in the kitchen! All appliances are included! Geothermal heating and air! Close to Royer and Fish Lakes!

For open house information, contact Dawn M Miller, Lakeland Realty at 260-854-3111

E Merribe St., Sturgis, 49091

4 Beds 3 Baths | $279,285 | Single Family Residence | 2,022 Square Feet | Built in None

With over 2,000 square feet of living space, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath floorplan is sure to please!. The home features a large great room along with a well-designed kitchen layout with an optional center island plus a spacious dining nook. The large mud room is a multi-functional space, tucked away from the main living space, and includes a walk in laundry room as well as a powder room. The second floor includes 3 large bedrooms, one of which includes a walk in closet, and a full bath that can accommodate up to a 72 inch vanity. The master bedroom is very spacious and includes an abundant walk in closet and a private bath.

For open house information, contact Mike McGivney Allen Edwin Homes

232 W Railroad Street, Centreville, 49032

3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,675 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This is a great, move-in ready, three bedroom home with large, double lot, spacious two-car garage and many updates! The kitchen is open and spacious with casual dining area, newer flooring, stainless appliances and skylight that allows natural light to flow in. There's a pantry room with counters and cabinets that you can use for a coffee bar, additional meal prep. and pantry storage. The living room is comfortable and there is a formal dining area with French doors that lead out to the deck. The heated, four seasons porch can be used for an office, play area or work-out room. A good-sized primary bedroom and full bath complete the main floor. The home also has two bedrooms on the upper level - one with new laminate flooring - and in the basement there's a large family room with bar area and sink, plus laundry and half bath. PLUS new roof, hot water heater, water filtration system, newer washer and dryer, plumbing, interior paint, insulated garage, new shed, 200 AMP service and more!

For open house information, contact Gloria Royal, ERA Reardon Realty at 269-372-6556

5275 E 100 N, Lagrange, 46761

2 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Mobile Home | 1,148 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Single wide manufactured home set on 2.57 wooded acres east of LaGrange. Also included on the property is a versatile 24x40 pole building.

For open house information, contact Trent Curtis, Lakeland Realty at 260-854-3111

