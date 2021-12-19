On the hunt for a home in Natchitoches? These houses are on the market

(Natchitoches, LA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Natchitoches. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

114 Starlight Court Drive Drive, Natchitoches, 71457 2 Beds 2 Baths | $172,000 | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in None

This is a one of a kind patio home in East Natchitoches. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features a large living area with gas fireplace and is open to the dining area and kitchen. The main bedroom has a walk in closet and tub that is handicapped assessable. The second bedroom is spacious and has 1 large closet. The home has a one car garage and additional parking on the side of the patio home. A large patio/deck and a stunning backyard, featuring large shade trees and beautiful greenery and flowering plants, is the focal point of the home. Don't miss this one.

For open house information, contact Martha Murphy, Brad Ferguson Real Estate at 318-354-7253

0 Rosehill Plantation Drive, Natchez, 71456 4 Beds 3 Baths | $735,280 | Single Family Residence | 2,828 Square Feet | Built in 2021

WATERFRONT LOT ON CANE RIVER! WOW! THIS ONE WOULD BE PERFECT FOR THE MAGAZINES OR IN A MOVIE ! PICTURESQUE WATERFRONT LOT THAT HAS A GRADUAL SLOPE DOWN TO THE WATER! THIS HOME IS TO BE BUILT BY DURAND BUILDERS & WAS DESIGNED BY JEFF BURNS, 4 BEDS 2.5 BATH WITH SO MANY EXTRAS WHERE DO I BEGIN ELEGANT MASTER SUITE SEPERATED FROM THE OTHER BEDS, SPA TUB HIS & HER WALKIN CLOSETS, SEPARATE CUSTOM SHOWER HUGE SOAKER TUB & DOUBLE VANITIES PRIVATE WATER CLOSET, 3 FIREPLACES IN THIS HOME, ONE IN FAMILY ROOM, 2ND IN THE KEEPING ROOM, 3RD IS OUTSIDE UNDER THE PUSH BUTTON SCREENED IN PATIO, A GREAT SPACE FOR ENTERTAINING, OUTDOOR KITCHEN AND BEADED CEILING. BACK INSIDE, YOU REALLY WILL ENJOY THE OPEN LIVING, DINING & KEEPING AREAS, SO YOU CAN SEE ACROSS THIS SPACIOUS LIVING AREA FROM THE DINING ROOM ALL THE WAY ACROSS TO THE LIVING ROOM FIREPLACE, OVERSIZED BREAKFAST BAR AND TOP OF THE LINE KITCHEN, DOUBLE GARGAE AND EXTRA 3RD STORAGE BAY ,STILL TIME TO CUSTOMIZE AND PUT YOUR FINISHING TOUCHES!

For open house information, contact STEVEN SEALE, STEVEN SEALE PROPERTIES, LLC at 318-445-3359

311 Saint Jerard Avenue, Natchitoches, 71457 4 Beds 3 Baths | $470,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,202 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Wonderful Cane River home, built by Dykes Construction, in exclusive Beau Riviera Subdivision. This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home features lots of privacy with a double split floor plan, open concept kitchen, living and dining area, high sweeping ceilings, beautiful wood floors, a spacious covered back patio already pre-plumbed for an outdoor kitchen and entertainment area. This home is situated on 1.3 acres with black chain link fencing encompassing the entire back yard all the way to the river and a professionally installed bulkhead. The yard also has several young fruit bearing trees. For more information schedule an appointment today.

For open house information, contact Ty Freeman, Brad Ferguson Real Estate at 318-354-7253

170 Melrose Bend Boulevard, Natchez, 71456 3 Beds 3 Baths | $589,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,989 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Majestic pecan trees line the driveway to this custom waterfront home with 2.5 acres on the beautiful Cane River. Upon entering the foyer has a brick feature wall ready for your art. A spacious living room with custom lighting, wood beams, stained concrete floors and a gas fireplace invites you to sit and relax. The gourmet kitchen features a customized hood over a double gas range, subzero fridge, deep bronze sink, granite countertops and unique live edge epoxy countertops on the island and wet bar, with an ice maker and wine fridge. The primary bedroom is a retreat with a spa like bathroom with an oversized shower, large soaking tub, high end finishes and a closet that dreams are made of. Venture outside and find a large covered patio ready for your custom kitchen with plumping for gas and water. Entertaining or just relaxing on this patio with the water’s view is perfect! There is not enough room here to list all the wonderful features of this river front home.

For open house information, contact CHRISTINA BELLINO, Crest Realty at 318-448-8088