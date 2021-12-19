On the hunt for a home in Chickasha? These houses are on the market

(Chickasha, OK) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Chickasha. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

548 County Road 1250, Pocasset, 73079 3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Turn-key equine & livestock facility on 18 acres has huge commercial potential and is located only 30 minutes from the OKC Metro. Designed and built by a breeder of World & Congress Champion sires, the steel-framed buildings and thousands of feet of pipe & cable fencing offer a perfect set-up to operate a thriving business with unlimited opportunity. Unfinished Modern Farmhouse (3,000 sf) has metal roof & cedar timbers. Bring your vision to complete it to a home, event center or business on an unrestricted acreage. Mare barn w/breeding lab & foaling area (92X162); Covered arena (52X113); Hay barn (40X70) w/Overhang (25X70); Livestock barn (38X70); steel cattle chutes and pens & roping pen. Also available: 3 bed/2 bath manufactured home on .86 acres (mol) for $125,000. Located near Hwy 81 and close to I-40 on paved roads. Well-maintained grounds, level pasture and lush bermuda grass. Surrounded by farmland, ranches and acreages.

2028 W Alabama Avenue, Chickasha, 73018 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,839 Square Feet | Built in 1952

This spacious 3 bedroom home is located on a large corner lot near USAO. When entering this beautiful home you will be pleased with the huge living area that boasts a gorgeous rock fireplace and is open to the dining and kitchen. The kitchen offers a large bar area and freshly painted cabinets. Recent updates include: new bathroom, all new flooring, new exterior paint, new interior paint, new concrete driveway and new roof. This property offers a large privacy fenced backyard. This property is ready for a new owner!! Call today to schedule your appointment!

103 E 3Rd Street, Amber, 73004 3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Jump on this one quickly! Lots of folks want to live in the sweet little town of Amber, so don't let this home slip by you! Located on a corner lot, this home offers a split floorplan with the primary bedroom being separated from the secondary bedrooms. The open kitchen, dining room and living room offer more space than you would expect when looking from the outside. Whether looking for a primary residence, or an income producing property, this would be a great investment! Tax records show sq ft as 1280, but manufacturers plate inside back door shows it to be 16x84 model, making it 1344 sq ft. **Bonus...seller is leaving appliances and is also offering a $2,000 flooring allowance**

624 S 8Th Street, Chickasha, 73018 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,830 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Check this fixer upper out!!! With newer Rubber Flat Roof in 2017, all windows have been replaced, and some tile work. This home offers a really cool rustic stair rail! Beautiful hard wood floors ready to be brought back to life. This home has a ton of potential and will make a stunning home with all the character of a 1940s home. Don't miss out on this opportunity. Kitchen Refrigerator and stove are reserved however, could be negotiated with the right offer. There is a detached 2 car garage that needs to be demolished or completely redone.

