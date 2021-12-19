Take a look at these homes for sale in Beeville

(Beeville, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Beeville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

811 E Hefferman, Beeville, 78102 3 Beds 2 Baths | $128,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,121 Square Feet | Built in 1941

A charming older home, measuring 2100 + square feet that sits on .51-acre corner lot, is waiting for you to bring it back to its former glory with some TLC. Preciously owned by a Garden Club member who built an oasis of topicals, a fish pond and brick patio. Additionally, the growth of some of these plants helped provide habitat for butterflies and birds. This 1940's style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 baths, consists of a very large and bright kitchen. It has an excess amount of outside lighting that brings that old cottage feel to the entire home! There is a very spacious living room with plenty of light and a den area that screams sunshine with a uniquely made fireplace in it. There is one bedroom with built ins in it that has a half bath in it but can easily be made into a full bath because it has all the plumbing already installed. The existing full bath has new flooring that just needs a personal touch. The home has been leveled and the electrical is up to code. This very spacious piece of property is one of a kind and will not last long on the market. Call and make your appointment to see this beauty today!!

1503 N Adams, Beeville, 78102 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,569 Square Feet | Built in None

Wonderful 3/1 with curb appeal, located by the High School. Walking in you'll notice the beautiful hardwood floors in living room and the bedrooms, followed by vinyl planking in the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen is updated with butcher block countertops and subway tile back splash. New stainless steel appliances will convey. There is a detached garage and a big backyard with plenty of room for pets and children to run around in. 3rd room does not have a closet. Call or stop by to see everything this house has to offer.

604 N Berry, Beeville, 78104 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,134 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This 1134 square foot brick home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The open floorpan flows nicely from the living room area into the kitchen and dining room. Enjoy the huge fenced backyard from your patio. The home is move in ready with some ceramic tile and fresh paint throughout. The 1 car garage can be used as a garage, workshop, or storage room.

1208 N Avenue D, Beeville, 78102 4 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Big corner house sets on 2 lots! Great location, friendly, quiet neighborhood! This all brick house has 4 bedrooms ,2.5 bathrooms with a 3 car detached brick garage. Master bedroom has large full bath with double sinks, bath tub and shower, with huge walk-in closet! Also has a large kitchen, living room and dining room. Backyard is large and fenced with shade trees! Town has many nice places to shop, eat and relax, home to CBC college, 1 high school, 1 Jr. high & 3 elementary, & 3 private elementary schools. This area is a great place to settle in, with the upcoming industries.

