Beeville, TX

Take a look at these homes for sale in Beeville

Beeville Journal
Beeville Journal
 2 days ago

(Beeville, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Beeville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fyrQM_0dR5t1Tk00

811 E Hefferman, Beeville, 78102

3 Beds 2 Baths | $128,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,121 Square Feet | Built in 1941

A charming older home, measuring 2100 + square feet that sits on .51-acre corner lot, is waiting for you to bring it back to its former glory with some TLC. Preciously owned by a Garden Club member who built an oasis of topicals, a fish pond and brick patio. Additionally, the growth of some of these plants helped provide habitat for butterflies and birds. This 1940's style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 baths, consists of a very large and bright kitchen. It has an excess amount of outside lighting that brings that old cottage feel to the entire home! There is a very spacious living room with plenty of light and a den area that screams sunshine with a uniquely made fireplace in it. There is one bedroom with built ins in it that has a half bath in it but can easily be made into a full bath because it has all the plumbing already installed. The existing full bath has new flooring that just needs a personal touch. The home has been leveled and the electrical is up to code. This very spacious piece of property is one of a kind and will not last long on the market. Call and make your appointment to see this beauty today!!

For open house information, contact Sylvia Padilla, Rabe Real Estate, LLC at 361-358-1255

Copyright © 2021 Bee County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCBRTX-112098)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XzyO7_0dR5t1Tk00

1503 N Adams, Beeville, 78102

3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,569 Square Feet | Built in None

Wonderful 3/1 with curb appeal, located by the High School. Walking in you'll notice the beautiful hardwood floors in living room and the bedrooms, followed by vinyl planking in the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen is updated with butcher block countertops and subway tile back splash. New stainless steel appliances will convey. There is a detached garage and a big backyard with plenty of room for pets and children to run around in. 3rd room does not have a closet. Call or stop by to see everything this house has to offer.

For open house information, contact Norma Garza, MGM Real Estate, LLC at 361-358-2010

Copyright © 2021 Bee County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCBRTX-112187)

604 N Berry, Beeville, 78104

3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,134 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This 1134 square foot brick home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The open floorpan flows nicely from the living room area into the kitchen and dining room. Enjoy the huge fenced backyard from your patio. The home is move in ready with some ceramic tile and fresh paint throughout. The 1 car garage can be used as a garage, workshop, or storage room.

For open house information, contact Mandy Becker, MGM Real Estate, LLC at 361-358-2010

Copyright © 2021 Bee County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCBRTX-112179)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tZzoE_0dR5t1Tk00

1208 N Avenue D, Beeville, 78102

4 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Big corner house sets on 2 lots! Great location, friendly, quiet neighborhood! This all brick house has 4 bedrooms ,2.5 bathrooms with a 3 car detached brick garage. Master bedroom has large full bath with double sinks, bath tub and shower, with huge walk-in closet! Also has a large kitchen, living room and dining room. Backyard is large and fenced with shade trees! Town has many nice places to shop, eat and relax, home to CBC college, 1 high school, 1 Jr. high & 3 elementary, & 3 private elementary schools. This area is a great place to settle in, with the upcoming industries.

For open house information, contact Sally Soliz-Salinas, RE/MAX ELITE at 361-777-7653

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-388818)

