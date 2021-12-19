Take a look at these homes for sale in Dublin

(Dublin, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Dublin. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

332 Sportsman Club Road, Dublin, 31021 3 Beds 2 Baths | $429,000 | Cabin | 3,804 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Nature lovers dream! Unique property of 7.24 acres on the Oconee River. Along with acreage, tucked privately away are 3 houses with water access. Main home with 2052 sq ft has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. Sitting a little further down the property, the bunk house with 528 sq ft has 1 bed, 1 bath; and the cabin with 1224 sq ft has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Both the bunk house and cabin have waterfront views and walkways directly to the River. Escape the hustle and bustle and enjoy the secluded, peace and quiet with access to the Oconee River.

201 Helen Drive, Dublin, 31021 3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,569 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Nice starter home located on a corner lot close to shopping and dining. This home features 3BR/2BA and over 1569 sq.ft. opened dining room, updated kitchen area, spacious family room, and nice back yard with plenty of room to roam. All kitchen appliances stay, updated flooring in all rooms, nice kitchen backsplash with cute bar area and updated painting throughout. Call today to preview.

410 Cloverdale, Dublin, 31021 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Attached | 2,020 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Gorgeous updated home close to shopping, restaurants, and medical facilities. This home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, butcher block counter tops in the kitchen, new flooring, new paint, new light fixtures, new tile shower, and new roof. Square footage was measured by licensed appraisal at 2027sf. Owner/listing agent is a licensed real estate agent in the state of GA, license #364037.

206 Hobbins Drive, Dublin, 31021 3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,431 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Hard to find...Affordable, move-in ready home!! Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Fresh paint on interior of home. All kitchen appliances remain. Covered patio area and spacious back yard! Metal Roof. Make your move today!

