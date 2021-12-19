Check out these homes on the Douglas market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, GA

 2 days ago

(Douglas, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Douglas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1106 Ben Circle, Douglas, 31533

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,847 Square Feet | Built in None

Take a tour of this 3 bedroom 2 bath located in Beautiful Huntington subdivision that offers a split floorplan with a 2 car garage and spacious back yard ideal for kids playing and family cookouts. Kitchen has an open floor plan with granite counter tops. New roof was done in 2017. This stucco style home is convenient to schools, shopping and hospital and is an ideal subdivision to call home sweet home! Call today to schedule showing

For open house information, contact Sherry Joyce, Property Hunters of South Georgia, LLC at 912-384-4663

Copyright © 2021 Douglas Coffee County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DCCRBGA-110142)

7094 Us Hwy 441 N, Broxton, 31519

4 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,248 Square Feet | Built in None

Motivated seller! Price reduced! New asking price of $229,000! Remolded home located in Pridgen, GA. This home sits on 1.74 acres of land and has approx. 2248 sq feet. New paint and floors, updated kitchen and appliances! 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom, separate dining area and even a sunroom. Or wok from home in your very own home office. Park your toys under the shelter outside with attached shop/storage room. Only 15 minutes from the north side of Douglas. This place wont last long. Call today for more information.

For open house information, contact Shawn Knight, Property Hunters of South Georgia, LLC at 912-384-4663

Copyright © 2021 Douglas Coffee County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DCCRBGA-110083)

1090 Evergreen Place, Douglas, 31533

3 Beds 2 Baths | $142,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,330 Square Feet | Built in None

UNDER CONSTRUCTION! Features will include great room, spacious kitchen, 3 spacious bedrooms , master bath with a walk-in closet, large laundry room located off kitchen, and low maintenance exterior.

For open house information, contact Jim Minchew, Coldwell Banker at 912-384-4351

Copyright © 2021 Douglas Coffee County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DCCRBGA-110151)

104 Byrd St., Broxton, None, 31519

3 Beds 2 Baths | $57,347 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Great investment on this 3 bed/1.5 bath home. Single carport and metal roof. This property is being marketed as occupied. The interior of the property cannot be accessed. The foreclosure has already been completed. The purchaser is responsible for the eviction process. Please do not disturb the occupant when viewing. The seller is USDA. To make an offer or for more information; use the link https://www.bidonhomes.com All-Highest, Best & final offers must be submitted by 11/28/21

For open house information, contact Norris Bishop, Norris Bishop Realty, LLC at 229-890-1186

Copyright © 2021 Moultrie Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MBORGA-909610)

