Top homes for sale in Mt Pleasant

Mount Pleasant, TX

Mt Pleasant News Beat
 2 days ago

(Mt Pleasant, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mt Pleasant will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

707 Carr Drive, Mount Pleasant, 75455

3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home! 1,624 sq ft with two living areas and covered parking. Beautiful kitchen with plenty of counter space and an open concept great for entertaining. Some features include: custom cabinets, handmade cedar shutters with matching posts, granite countertops, hardwood & laminate flooring

105 Bluebird, Mount Pleasant, 75455

3 Beds 4 Baths | $359,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,138 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Spacious 3 bedroom house in a great neighborhood and just minutes from down town! Huge living room and formal dining room as well as a optional office space. 3085 sq foot of the house of your dreams! Comes with a 1200 sq foot shop with electric. Mother in law quarters in the back yard. Big deck would be great for summer parties and family get togethers. Built in 48 inch Sub-Zero refrigerator.

2725 Stone Briar, Mt Pleasant, 75455

3 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,071 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Fabulous Custom Newer Construction home in Mount Pleasant's Newest Neighborhood..Stone Briar! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home features upgraded custom finishes throughout. The open concept floor plan is filled with amazing natural light in every room. You will love the current soft grey and white color palate used in this home. Granite island kitchen with stainless appliances overlooks a dining and large vaulted ceiling living room. The master suite is fantastic with his and hers closets. Enjoy the pavillion on the back decked porch each evening as the beautiful sun sets. Everyone will love the large two car garage with plenty of storage space. Call today for a private tour!

314 Rosewood, Mt Pleasant, 75455

4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

You will love this new construction home:4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, 2 car garage with open floor plan. All of this situated in a convenient, friendly neighborhood near of E.C. Brice Elementary School and shopping centers. Don't miss out! Estimated completion date March 2022. Please note this a Spec house. The fixtures, finishes, floor and paint colors are builder's option only.

