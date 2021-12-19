ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

Check out these Meadville homes on the market

Meadville News Beat
Meadville News Beat
 2 days ago

(Meadville, PA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Meadville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTYfX_0dR5swW100

720 Water Street, Conneaut Lake, 16316

3 Beds 2 Baths | $97,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 1992

3-bedroom/1.5 bathroom home built in 1992 in downtown Conneaut Lake. Two large living spaces in the home including 22'x14' family room and 15'x11' living room. Lower level features 10'x9' mudroom. Home features vinyl siding and storage shed. Low utility bills. Close to town and Conneaut Lake.

For open house information, contact Chandler Mason, RE/MAX Hometown Realty at 814-333-1141

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-160364)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LVVug_0dR5swW100

224 Meadow Street, Meadville, 16335

3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,668 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Solid long Ranch house. Completely and freshly decorated. Picture perfect and ready to move into. College Hill, dead end St., low traffic. Beautiful rear lot exposed from your heated sunroom. Hot tub inc., just off rear door. Finished breezeway. Lower level consist of updated Fam Rm with gas FP & T.V. inc. Rear room with bar & 4 stools included. Lg. storage/utility room, full bath, 3rd BR currently used as office. Open LR/DR with gas FP, and T.V. inc. Oversized Att. 2 car Gar., & storage shed.

For open house information, contact Leslie Berger, ERA - Richmond Real Estate Service - Meadville at 814-337-6000

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-160867)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39DzVf_0dR5swW100

452 Cole Drive, Meadville, 16335

3 Beds 3 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1975

IMMACULATE NORTH END SPLIT LEVEL - This spacious home has so much to offer! Main floor features formal living rm, dining rm, eat-in kitchen, master suite, 2 additional Br's and a full bath. The spacious LL is highlighted by a beautiful brick wall and fireplace. The L Shapped LL is a walkout to the covered pation. the LL is complete with laundry room and 1/2 bath. UPDATES, furnace, H/W tank, A/C, water softner, flooring in most of the house. Private yard. GREAT VALUE!

For open house information, contact Toni Wisinski, Howard Hanna BK Meadville at 814-724-1100

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-160480)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lgrFP_0dR5swW100

634 Jefferson Street, Meadville, 16335

2 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 875 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Attractive 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home on the edge of town. To-the-studs remodel completed with high end tasteful contemporary finishes. New kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, tray ceilings, tile, accent stone and much more. New roof, siding, vinyl windows and sidewalks. Large deck and patio overlooking a fenced in backyard. Walk-out basement and custom shed. Wide lot with plenty of room to build a garage. Home is coming mostly furnished. Realtor owned.

For open house information, contact Robert Bowler, RE/MAX Hometown Realty at 814-333-1141

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realor---3yd-GEBRPA-161239)

Comments / 0

