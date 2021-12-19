Check out these homes for sale in Seymour now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, IN

 2 days ago

(Seymour, IN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Seymour. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1022 Raymond, Brownstown, 47220

2 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Nice two bedroom , with large living area with hardwood floors , big kitchen with utility room . Nice starter home , needs a little "TLC" The home is sitting in half acre lot.

601 Vehslage Road, Seymour, 47274

4 Beds 6 Baths | $849,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,179 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This elegant custom home built by Greg Jones Construction on 3.24 acres is all quality inside and out. The home features 7474 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2 half baths; formal living & dining room; large living room with detailed columns and gas-log fire place. Gourmet kitchen features custom cabinets, zero refrigerator, Viking commercial stove and granite counter tops. Main level master suite with tray ceiling, crown molding, large walk-in-closet, exercise room, & newly renovated master bath. Upper level features large theater room. 3 very large bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets and bathrooms. Attic for storage. 32 x 42 garage with 75% finished storage up. Outside lap pool and two outside fireplaces.

815 Oesting Street, Seymour, 47274

2 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 835 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Cute as a button vinyl-sided one-level home on FULL BASEMENT near Gaiser Park & elementary schools; living room; eat-in kitchen w/range & refrigerator; gas heat plus central air; washer & dryer; 1-car detached garage; front porch; roof NEW in 2021.

8766 East County Road 200 N, Seymour, 47274

6 Beds 5 Baths | $629,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,981 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Outdoor Living at it's finest - heated saltwater pool, sunken fire-pit, artificial turf with putting green, koi pond, outdoor living area, beautiful upper-level deck, kids play area, shed, and raised garden beds completed with professional landscaping and irrigation system. Large home with lots of room, eat-in-kitchen, living room with cathedral ceiling, Master Bedroom on first floor. Basement features a newly renovated bar/kitchen, fitness room, office, and theater with tiered seating. This is a MUST SEE!

See more property details

#Custom Home#Realtors#Fitness#Greg Jones Construction#Viking#Washer Dryer
ABOUT

With Seymour Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

