Check out these homes for sale in Seymour now

(Seymour, IN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Seymour. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1022 Raymond, Brownstown, 47220 2 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Nice two bedroom , with large living area with hardwood floors , big kitchen with utility room . Nice starter home , needs a little "TLC" The home is sitting in half acre lot.

For open house information, contact John R. Curry, Keller Williams Indy Metro S at 317-443-9032

601 Vehslage Road, Seymour, 47274 4 Beds 6 Baths | $849,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,179 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This elegant custom home built by Greg Jones Construction on 3.24 acres is all quality inside and out. The home features 7474 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2 half baths; formal living & dining room; large living room with detailed columns and gas-log fire place. Gourmet kitchen features custom cabinets, zero refrigerator, Viking commercial stove and granite counter tops. Main level master suite with tray ceiling, crown molding, large walk-in-closet, exercise room, & newly renovated master bath. Upper level features large theater room. 3 very large bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets and bathrooms. Attic for storage. 32 x 42 garage with 75% finished storage up. Outside lap pool and two outside fireplaces.

For open house information, contact Nelson Watson, CENTURY 21 Breeden REALTORS® at 812-372-3766

815 Oesting Street, Seymour, 47274 2 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 835 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Cute as a button vinyl-sided one-level home on FULL BASEMENT near Gaiser Park & elementary schools; living room; eat-in kitchen w/range & refrigerator; gas heat plus central air; washer & dryer; 1-car detached garage; front porch; roof NEW in 2021.

For open house information, contact Steve Silver, RE/MAX Professionals at 812-522-8448

8766 East County Road 200 N, Seymour, 47274 6 Beds 5 Baths | $629,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,981 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Outdoor Living at it's finest - heated saltwater pool, sunken fire-pit, artificial turf with putting green, koi pond, outdoor living area, beautiful upper-level deck, kids play area, shed, and raised garden beds completed with professional landscaping and irrigation system. Large home with lots of room, eat-in-kitchen, living room with cathedral ceiling, Master Bedroom on first floor. Basement features a newly renovated bar/kitchen, fitness room, office, and theater with tiered seating. This is a MUST SEE!

For open house information, contact Jason Roeder, Berkshire Hathaway Home at 812-378-3331