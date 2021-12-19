House hunt Georgetown: See what’s on the market now

(Georgetown, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Georgetown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

234 Greentown Rd., Georgetown, 29440 4 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,726 Square Feet | Built in 1952

This is a wonderful home nestled peacefully on a almost a half acre. Built in approximately 1952, this homes offers a spacious floor plan. With 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, this property would be a great starter home or ideal for investors. This home offers a semi-circle drive and driveway to 2 car carport. Head to the beach or one of the 5 nearby rivers with easy access just a few miles out your door. It is just waiting for you to add your special touches and give it a little TLC. Why rent when you can own?

2103 Loblolly St., Georgetown, 29440 3 Beds 4 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,672 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Come see this EXPANSIVE home that has room for everyone! Sitting on a huge .35 acre lot with NO HOA, this 3 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom home features more rooms that could become anything you need! The possibilities are endless! You have 2 full living areas complete with their own separate kitchens! The elegant master suite boasts a sitting area, his and her walk-in closets, and an impressive master bathroom! This incredible home also features a HUGE garage building complete with a workshop and a man cave! You will enjoy the spectacular weather and custom back deck perfect for grilling out and entertaining! Being in such a great location, you are only minutes to the beach, the Historic Downtown Georgetown, Pawleys Island, Brookgreen Gardens, delicious restaurants, shops, and so much more! Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity and book your showing today!

1899 Calhoun Dr., Georgetown, 29440 3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,305 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity! This SUPERB 3 bedroom, 1 full bathroom brick family home located on in the wonderful Kensington Estates neighborhood features a bright and spacious floor plan! The comfortable living room is complete with a charming wood burning stove and lots of natural light. The country kitchen features lovely wood cabinetry, custom backsplash, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances! This amazing home also features an additional bonus room where the possibilities are endless and just waiting for you to add your personal touch! The home is situated on a GENEROUS sized lot with a workshop which has the potential to become a gorgeous guest suite or AirBnb, nestled in the shade of a beautiful sprawling live oak tree. Book your showing today!

46 Brick Chimney Rd., Georgetown, 29440 2 Beds 1 Bath | $19,900 | 720 Square Feet | Built in 2004

HOME ONLY. NO LAND INCLUDED. Home must be moved off the land at the buyer's expense. Don't miss out on this great deal! This 2 bedroom, 1 full bathroom home is just waiting for you to add your personal touch and find it's permanent, beautiful lot in your desired area! The spacious kitchen features plenty of counter space and extra shelving! The comfortable living room features lots of natural light! You will enjoy the spectacular weather and the relaxing deck overlooking the peaceful setting. There is also a large, air conditioned storage building perfect for a man cave or any extra storage you may need! This home has so much potential! Book your showing today!

