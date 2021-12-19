Check out these homes for sale in Austin now

(Austin, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Austin. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

401 4Th Street Sw, Austin, 55912 4 Beds 1 Bath | $137,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,788 Square Feet | Built in 1916

Nice two story home with newer furnace, CA, replacement windows, 100 amp C/B. Formal dining room, open stairs to 2nd floor.Four bedrooms with hardwood floors and a full bath. Also a walk up attic finished as an extra room. Living room has french doors to a small TV room. Kitchen includes appliances and has a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Newer furnace and water heater, C/A. Detached large single garage.

25688 Us Highway 218, Austin, 55912 5 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,858 Square Feet | Built in 1880

14.5 acres with a beautiful grove of mature oak trees and some nice open spaces in a great location. This property has 2 houses on it. Both need extensive repair and are being sold as is. There are multiple garages and sheds. This property has a lot of potential and may be your diamond in the rough!

801 10Th Avenue Se, Austin, 55912 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 972 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Modern updates throughout this 3 BR 1BA corner lot home in SE Austin, MN Recent upgrades include, Electric, New Complete Main Floor Bathroom & Kitchen, Lighting on main & upper rooms, Flooring on main and new paint throughout. - Agent Owned.

816 2Nd Avenue Ne, Austin, 55912 4 Beds 3 Baths | $84,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,595 Square Feet | Built in 1890

A lot of the work has been completed. The electricity, plumbing and a new furnace has been added. Finish it up and have a large 4 bedroom home with 3 bathrooms. Double stall detached garage and a deck off the back.

