ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

Check out these homes for sale in Austin now

Austin News Flash
Austin News Flash
 2 days ago

(Austin, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Austin. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35tj5v_0dR5sqDf00

401 4Th Street Sw, Austin, 55912

4 Beds 1 Bath | $137,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,788 Square Feet | Built in 1916

Nice two story home with newer furnace, CA, replacement windows, 100 amp C/B. Formal dining room, open stairs to 2nd floor.Four bedrooms with hardwood floors and a full bath. Also a walk up attic finished as an extra room. Living room has french doors to a small TV room. Kitchen includes appliances and has a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Newer furnace and water heater, C/A. Detached large single garage.

For open house information, contact Nancy Ulwelling, Infinity Real Estate at 507-550-1052

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6090939)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2COKND_0dR5sqDf00

25688 Us Highway 218, Austin, 55912

5 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,858 Square Feet | Built in 1880

14.5 acres with a beautiful grove of mature oak trees and some nice open spaces in a great location. This property has 2 houses on it. Both need extensive repair and are being sold as is. There are multiple garages and sheds. This property has a lot of potential and may be your diamond in the rough!

For open house information, contact Richard Rieken, South East Minnesota Realty, Inc at 507-477-2000

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6106417)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vMlLG_0dR5sqDf00

801 10Th Avenue Se, Austin, 55912

3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 972 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Modern updates throughout this 3 BR 1BA corner lot home in SE Austin, MN Recent upgrades include, Electric, New Complete Main Floor Bathroom & Kitchen, Lighting on main & upper rooms, Flooring on main and new paint throughout. - Agent Owned.

For open house information, contact Kathleen Wencl, Infinity Real Estate at 507-550-1052

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6131495)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jCizW_0dR5sqDf00

816 2Nd Avenue Ne, Austin, 55912

4 Beds 3 Baths | $84,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,595 Square Feet | Built in 1890

A lot of the work has been completed. The electricity, plumbing and a new furnace has been added. Finish it up and have a large 4 bedroom home with 3 bathrooms. Double stall detached garage and a deck off the back.

For open house information, contact Lisa Evans, RE/MAX Properties at 507-377-2752

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6015334)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Austin, MN
Austin, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Evans
The Hill

Fauci on Fox's Jesse Watters: He 'should be fired on the spot'

Anthony Fauci , the nation's leading infectious disease doctor, is calling for the firing of a prominent host on Fox News following comments the host made suggesting activists ambush Fauci and go for a rhetorical "kill shot" to his credibility. At an event for the conservative grassroots organization Turning Point...
ENTERTAINMENT
Austin News Flash

Austin News Flash

Austin, MN
62
Followers
325
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Austin News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy