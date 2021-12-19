Take a look at these homes on the Wailuku market now

(Wailuku, HI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Wailuku. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1 Bay Dr, Lahaina, 96761 3 Beds 4 Baths | $279,000 | Timeshare | 2,019 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Breathtaking views of the ocean and Molokai await you every day, during your time in this very very rare ground floor 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath residence. This 3 BR ground floor residence was the ONLY one ever sold at the property with this time period. The ground floor residences’ patio extends out onto a small private lawn, with easy access to the pool and other common areas. This deeded, one-twelfth fractional ownership interest gives you 21 deeded days a year plus access to additional days on a per diem basis. Your fixed time is two consecutive weeks during late February to early March each year (weeks 8 & 9) plus one float week (in late August through early October). Every day on property you will be pampered by the Montage staff, the twice daily housekeeping, your assigned concierge, not to mention the in-residence dining, signature restaurant, kids programs, lagoon pools and much much more. Montage is Hawaii’s 4th and newest Forbes 5 Star Property!!! The 3D tour is an actual video of this units views, as it was taken from 3102's lanai. Upcoming deeded time periods: 2022 Feb. 19 - March 5 & Sept. 24– Oct. 1 2023 Feb 25 - March 11 & Oct 7 - 14

528 South Alu, Wailuku, 96793 4 Beds 6 Baths | $2,650,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,063 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Picture yourself in this fabulous executive mansion. Enjoy living in paradise every day in this gorgeous immaculately maintained home with over 4,000 sq. ft. You will love the spectacular panoramic mountain and ocean views all the way to Haleakala, West Maui mountains, the plantations, Kahului Harbor, Kahului airport plus the amazing bi-coastal views to Kahului beaches and the Wailea/Maalaea Bay. This home features 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. You will love the spacious downstairs family room with a recessed ceiling which adds elegance and beauty. Another spacious family room upstairs features incredible mountain and ocean views. A wide upstairs hallway overlooks the living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The home has many custom features including open beams in many rooms, a long open L-shaped deck upstairs with amazing views, the inside is wired for security, lots of storage, and oversized closets. Concrete exterior walls with exterior plaster for added durability. Monier roof, large kitchen with stainless appliances, lots of counters space with custom white cabinets, Brand new 120 gallon solar water heater. The oversized master suite has double vanity, walk in shower, and jetted tub with huge walk in closet. The home has new porcelain tiles downstairs and elegant carpet upstairs and new interior paint throughout. Extra room for spa; treadmill and other exercise equipments with plenty windows. Home like this rarely becomes available.

874 Kai Hele Ku St, Lahaina, 96761 2 Beds 2 Baths | $2,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 2011

A POSITION AT THE TOP OF LAUNIUPOKO Located high atop Lahaina's Launiupoko, 874 Kai Hele Ku is a comfortable Hawaiian retreat in a dreamy setting. The home features a two-bedroom, two-bathroom main home, a one-bedroom with separate entry, and a detached one-bedroom Ohana "barn" with a wet bar and bathroom. The main home also features a covered lanai. Arriving in the property, one finds the home set back from the road and framed by the West Maui mountains and beautiful tropical landscaping. The driveway is able to accommodate several vehicles. ?Walking in to the home, you enter the kitchen, dining and living-room area. This main living area is flooded with light, with a wall of sliding tours leading out to the covered lanai, yard and ocean views. There are two bedrooms, including a master bedroom with direct access to the front covered lanai and a bedroom with direct access to the backyard. A separate bedroom is located just outside and shares a bathroom with the main home. A separate one-bedroom Ohana comes with a wet bar and a private bath. The Ohana also has a private, covered deck and ample parking spaces. Stunning views of the Pacific and the outer islands floating on the horizon are afforded from this charming property. Location wise, the property is conveniently perched above Launiupoko Beach Park, where you can enjoy ocean activities and long days of Maui sunshine. In addition, Lahaina Town and its restaurants, shopping, and nightlife is a short five-minute drive from home.

1885 Main St, Wailuku, 96793 2 Beds 2 Baths | $683,000 | Condominium | 1,265 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Rare offering Southwest facing penthouse in downtown central Wailuku. Enjoy peaceful and convenient living in this 2bed, 2 bath recently remodeled 6th floor 1,265sqft apartment. Great layout with bedrooms/baths at opposite ends, each with a covered lanai. Master bath and kitchen completely renovated. Bright large living room with 9'4" + vaulted ceiling and gorgeous up-close views of lush green mountains. Big Haleakala view from Master bedroom Lanai and Northshore ocean view from 2nd bedroom lanai. Maui Realty Suites is a secure building with elevators, secure parking structure with two designated parking stalls. Emergency back-up electrical power system, should public power fail, individual storage unit in basement. Building is located across from Wells Park ball field and public tennis courts. Walking distance to shops, multiple restaurants, courthouse, and County and State buildings/offices. Maui Memorial Center is located 3-5 min drive down the road.

