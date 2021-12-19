Check out these homes for sale in Fort Dodge now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

Fort Dodge Digest
 2 days ago

(Fort Dodge, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Dodge will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcnyl_0dR5smvz00

1125 S 24Th St, Fort Dodge, 50501

3 Beds 1 Bath | $82,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in None

This 3 bedroom 1 bath Bungalow features an open concept, updated kitchen with new cabinets and countertops, 3 nice sized bedrooms which include hardwood flooring and updated full bath on the main level. Invite friends and family over to enjoy the enclosed porch and concrete patio in the fully fenced in back yard. The exterior also features, vinyl siding, newer roof and freshly painted front deck, that is also handicap accessible, and oversized 1 car garage with lots of storage. This property is move in ready call Kyle today for a private showing 515-570-1100.

For open house information, contact Kyle Olson, Exit Realty Frontier at 515-570-1100

Copyright © 2021 Fort Dodge Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FDBORIA-21857)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W3OHW_0dR5smvz00

1907 & 1911 So 14Th St, Fort Dodge, 50501

1 Bed 1 Bath | $29,900 | Single Family Residence | 604 Square Feet | Built in None

Price Reduced $15,000 Many possibilities with this 1 bedroom home on almost 1/2 acre in the Coleman area. Newer 2 car garage, large dog cage or work shop area. Unfinished man cave has so many possibilities. Mature oak and white trees on this very large lot. $29,900. Craig Patterson 515-570-0804

For open house information, contact Craig Patterson, Legacy Realty Group, LLC at 515-302-8633

Copyright © 2021 Fort Dodge Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FDBORIA-21120)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQMvR_0dR5smvz00

1305 8Th Ave S, Fort Dodge, 50501

2 Beds 1 Bath | $71,500 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in None

A Cozy Bungalow With Lovely Original Details. This 2BR cutie on a quiet dead-end road offers a large yard, great views, 1 car garage, and a really nice storage shed. The Seller is willing to leave the newer yard tools and mower for the future homeowner; which makes this an even sweeter deal for the first-time Homebuyer! This home offers potential for more finished space in the walk-up attic, and the finished LL family room. What a great opportunity to own your own home with a payment that is probably less than rent! Call Cary Clark to schedule a showing, 515-570-2860

For open house information, contact Cary Clark, RE/MAX of Fort Dodge, Inc. at 515-955-3828

Copyright © 2021 Fort Dodge Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FDBORIA-21874)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DlSuT_0dR5smvz00

1641 North 14Th Street, Fort Dodge, 50501

3 Beds 1 Bath | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,218 Square Feet | Built in None

Well-Kept Brick Ranch...Relax in this easy-care 3bedroom 2 bath. This home is located near Feelhaver school with a large fenced in backyard, patio, all new appliances, fresh paint and window treatments and a newly tiled shower in the main level bathroom. The lower level is finished with a bathroom, wet bar area, family room with a fireplace. Call Jamie at Legacy Realty, 408-2265, today.

For open house information, contact Jamie Lara, Legacy Realty Group, LLC at 515-302-8633

Copyright © 2021 Fort Dodge Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FDBORIA-21880)

See more property details

