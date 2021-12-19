Plainview-curious? These homes are on the market

(Plainview, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Plainview. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

521 N Westridge Rd, Plainview, 79072 4 Beds 4 Baths | $895,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,144 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful home custom built in 2006. Outside of city limits but just across the road from Westridge in a wonderful location with approximately 8 acres. 5,144 SF with a great layout designed for entertaining. The expansive family room has a 22' limestone fireplace and is open into the kitchen and 2 dining areas. Large kitchen with an island, tons of granite countertop space with beautiful limestone accents. The master bedroom is isolated and has a gorgeous master bathroom with a soaking tub, separate shower and his and hers vanity areas. The huge closet leads to the safe room closet. 3 guest bedrooms, one with a private full bathroom and the other two have a Jack & Jill bathroom.

For open house information, contact Kim Street, Street Real Estate at 806-293-9944

600 28Th, Plainview, 79072 3 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 860 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to this COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 bedroom home on a corner lot in Plainview! This home has received an extensive amount of updates, and has been stripped down to the studs! Brand new electrical system, tankless water heater, new vinyl flooring, and all new windows are just a few of the amazing features that this home showcases. Homes in this price range go in a blink of an eye, so hurry and schedule your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Dylan Flores, Keller Williams Realty at 806-771-7710

2606 Ferrell Ave, Plainview, 79072 3 Beds 0 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,812 Square Feet | Built in None

Lots of space to roam! Hard to find property with a house and 5 barns sitting on 5.6 acres. The house has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. It also has a basement, metal roof and a double carport. 2 of the barns have concrete floors. The property has a domestic well and septic system. There is also an older well on the acreage but seller cannot guarantee that it works.

For open house information, contact Kim Street, Street Real Estate at 806-293-9944

400 Navasota Drive, Plainview, 79072 6 Beds 5 Baths | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,660 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This stunning home is nestled in the Westridge Addition and is definitely one of Plainview's finest homes. From the beautiful stucco exterior to the Spanish tile roof, hand placed stone in driveways, side patio and back yard, no expense was spared on this beauty. You won't want to leave home with all of its amenities. It features 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and 3 car garage. It is open concept from kitchen to living area. This home has abundant storage throughout. The isolated master suite is a great retreat with its own sitting area, fireplace and master bath with the ultimate walk-in closet. All bedrooms have large walk-in closets. (See Supplement for More Details)

For open house information, contact Keith Billington, Billington Real Estate at 806-293-2572