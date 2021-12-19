Check out these Mcalester homes on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Mcalester, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mcalester will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

4289 State Highway 113 Highway, Mcalester, 74501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $348,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,644 Square Feet | Built in 1967

3 bed 2 bath home and outbuildings outside of McAlester. Property has 3 outbuildings: NEWLY Built 6,000 SQFT warehouse, 2100+ sqft shop with 200 amp electricity, and 600 sqft shop with 100 amp electric. 6,000 SQFT warehouse can be sold separately on 1 acre for $138,000 if necessary. Kiamichi Electric Coop has approved the property for at least 800 amps, up to 2000+ amps able to be pulled onto the property after payment. Pittsburg County does not have strict restrictions for growers. Close to central McAlester, Muskogee, and Eufaula! Please contact Realtor for more information about electricity, obtaining growing/transport licensing, and appointments.

380 Falcon Road, Mcalester, 74501

4 Beds 3 Baths | $489,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,414 Square Feet | Built in 2017

HERE IT IS!!! EXACTLY WHAT YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR! JUST OUTSIDE MCALESTER CITY LIMITS SITTING COMFORTABLY ON 10.45 ACRES +/- THIS 4 BED/3 BATH HOME WAS BUILT TO PERFECTION! VAULTED CEILINGS, FIREPLACE & OPEN LIVING ARE JUST A FEW OF THE FEATURES THIS HOME OFFERS. KITCHEN BOASTS OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CUSTOM CABINETRY, LARGE PANTRY, A MASSIVE ISLAND & STAINLESS APPLIANCES. UPSTAIRS YOU CAN ENJOY THE MEDIA ROOM TOO! 40X50 FULLY INSULATED SHOP WITH 3 OVERHEAD DOORS. THIS IS A RARE OPPORTUNITY! DON'T MISS OUT!

315 W Osage, Mcalester, 74501

3 Beds 1 Bath | $20,000 | Single Family Residence | 928 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Home sits on one and one half lots. Needs TLC. Sold as is. Seller owns corner lot due east also. Seller says bring offer on one or both listings!

608 E State Hwy 113, Mcalester, 74501

3 Beds 3 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,088 Square Feet | Built in 1971

One acre! Brick rancher with lots of room! On the edge of town! Large Brick Rancher! 3 roomy bedrooms, 3 baths, ch& air all on one acre plus. Split bedroom plan. Large living area with fireplace, 2 car garage and fenced yard. Call to see this one! Needs a little TLC

