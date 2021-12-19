Take a look at these homes on the market in Brainerd

(Brainerd, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Brainerd will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

15472 Garrett Lane, Brainerd, 56401 4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,524 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Do you want the privacy of a one acre lot on a dead end st but be 7 minutes away from Target? This may be a great fit for you. Bonus, this home is in the unorganized area of Brainerd! Are you one that usually passes on split entry homes? That may be a mistake. This is unique. The home had two additions, a large foyer, and a full addition to the upper level in the back. Imagine the delicious steaks you'll grill on the huge deck out back. The main bedroom upstairs is large enough to have an office or workout area. The lower level has a brand new bathroom including luxury vinyl flooring. The seller just had new carpet installed in most of the home. If garage space is important to you, the attached garage is extra deep with a garage door in the back where you can pull a vehicle or boat through. There is space for four vehicles. Interested? Don't miss out.

11294 Bobbys Circle, East Gull Lake, 56401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $501,704 | Townhouse | 2,039 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MODEL HOME AVAILABLE TO SHOW! CRAGUN'S LEGACY VILLAGE, A Resort Lifestyle Community. Located on Cragun's Legacy Golf Courses, this maintenance free living development features 38 single family homes. This to be built 2BR/2BA home will have an open kitchen with granite tops and S/S appliances, private master suite, 4 season porch, and 2 car garage. Numerous upgrades are available. The East Gull Lake multi-use trail allows you to walk, bike or golf-cart to golf, restaurants, resorts as well as Gull Lake Dam Rec area.Included in purchase of home, is a 5 year membership to Cragun's resort club. All photos are of the model home.

14538 Jewelwood Drive, Baxter, 56425 2 Beds 2 Baths | $309,900 | Townhouse | 1,754 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Single Level Living! Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom, 2 Car attached garage townhome located on a cul-de-sac. Vaulted ceilings, master suite, walk in closets, spacious floor plan. Private four season sunroom overlooking woods, main floor laundry room. Move in ready! Conveniently located in Baxter.

1106 6Th Avenue Ne, Brainerd, 56401 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This is a nice three bedroom Rambler home with a full unfinished basement. New carpet has been installed and the roof, furnace and water heater are all newer. The over sized garage with an additional 10x24 screen room is great for for storage and entertaining needs.

