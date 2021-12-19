Take a look at these homes for sale in Nixa

(Nixa, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Nixa than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4815 North 13Th Street, Ozark, 65721 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 1998

This freshly remodeled and updated home is ready for a new owner!! Spacious Livingroom with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Open dining area and spacious kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. New flooring throughout entire home as well as new fixtures. Master suite features walk in closet and private full bath. Not to mention a large privacy fenced back yard with deck perfect for BBQs, entertaining or just relaxing.

For open house information, contact Joshua Lami, Keller Williams at 417-883-4900

108 Island Green Drive, Republic, 65738 4 Beds 3 Baths | $503,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,939 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Welcome to this gorgeous home located on this beautiful, breathtaking lot on Island Green Golf course! This beautiful, all brick, walk-out basement is ready for you to make it yours!On the main level is two great sized bedrooms with two great-sized bathrooms. The kitchen is a gourmet chef's delight with all stainless steel appliances including a 6 burner gas stove and double ovens. The large refrigerator and freezer are included also. The tremendous island is a great gathering point and food serving and prep space for you and yours!The custom cabinets are in a huge abundance in not only the kitchen but the pantry/laundry room also. So much to love!Downstairs you will also find a spacious family room with a wet bar and full size refrigerator and a beautiful stone gas fireplace for cozy game nights and gatherings. On this level you will also find two more spacious bedrooms and a large shared bathroom. Also, extra storage areas and a large John Deere room for your golf cart and much more. Don't miss this gem!

For open house information, contact 417 Sister Team, EXP Realty LLC at 913-451-6767

1211 West Westview Street, Springfield, 65807 3 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,916 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Wow!! Completely remodeled home in Park Crest Village Subdivision! Beautiful open concept with 3 living areas. All hard wood flooring throughout creates an appealing flow. Open kitchen floorplan with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and butcher block center island. Mudroom and Laundry off Garage entry. The fireplace in living room is non-functioning but can be converted back. Two full baths with updated tile, vanities and walk-in shower. Roof was replaced one year ago! Updated windows and HVAC as well. Move in ready, come take a look today!

For open house information, contact Janel Nibert, Murney Associates - Primrose at 417-823-2300

1455 East Drayton Court, Republic, 65738 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,385 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home Conveniently located in Republic's McCoulloch Elementary district! Chariton (1300D) floor plan built by Cronkhite Homes offers you a choice of a partially brick or stone home with cedar grain vinyl siding for low maintenance. The standard flooring will be luxury vinyl plank throughout the home with carpet in the bedrooms and porcelain tile in the bathrooms and laundry room.

For open house information, contact Blake Cantrell, Murney Associates - Primrose at 417-823-2300