Check out these homes on the Canon City market now

(Canon City, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Canon City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4510 Hwy 9, Canon City, 81212 4 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,356 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Like a breath of fresh air! Move in READY with 2356 sq ft, 4bed 2 bath rancher, detached 2 car garage and huge BRAND NEW 60x40 SHOP with cement floor, 12 ft garage door and a man door all on 35.84 acres. Home has been completly re-painted inside with new laminate flooring, beautiful stainless appliances including front load washer and dryer and CENTRAL AIR! Two living spaces with huge living room and family room. Very open concept with lots of light. Kitchen has tons of cabinets, center island and a big pantry. Split bedroom design, master has a five piece bath. Gorgeous views from the back deck of the BLM across the highway. Such easy access with driveway off highway 9. Out of town but not too far out. No covenants or HOA dues!

For open house information, contact LINDA MATTSON, HOMESMART PREFERRED REALTY at 719-458-1345

860 Griffin Avenue, Canon City, 81212 4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in 1900

If you are looking for a great home to put your personal touches on to look no further. Great floor plan that is ready for you to come and make your home. A fantastic yard that is surrounded by a brand new privacy fence to keep your critters or kids safe or just add to the seclusion. This home is very close to parks and schools. Centrally located for ease around town. New pipes and vents and lines so all the hard work is done for you. Call for your appointment today.

For open house information, contact CHRIS MONTOYA & ASSOC. TEAM, KELLER WILLIAMS PERFORMANCE REALTY at 719-315-1304

840 Chantilly Place, Canon City, 81212 3 Beds 2 Baths | $287,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,202 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Well kept Rancher Open living area, Large Primary Bedroom with 3/4 bath & walk-in closet, Two other bedrooms with full Bath, Galley Kitchen with separate Dining Area, Landscaped front and back yard with Sprinkling System, Back yard fully fenced with 10x12 Tough Shed with Permitted Electrical & Swamp Cooler, Champion Windows in Bed rooms & living area - one time transferable lifetime warranty to new Owners

For open house information, contact Bob D Longgrear SRES, BHHS Rocky Mountain at 719-576-6767

715 Dozier Avenue, Canon City, 81212 3 Beds 3 Baths | $398,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in 1981

wow This 2240 square foot home.3 bedroom 3 bathrooms. with full walkout basement sits on 3/4 of an acre with lots of storage space .. Fenced off back yard with a little piece of land that is not fenced off, mature shade trees, green house and amazing views of Skyline dr and the surrounding mountain ranges, front and back yard is low maintenance but would be easy to plant grass. Enjoy your evenings and mornings on the back patio or on the deck . Master suite has a half bath, finished walkout basement has potential for more rooms if needed. Kitchen has open floor plan into the dinning room and window into the living room .. Easy access in and out of town with the country feel.

For open house information, contact HOPE GRIFFIN, ABETTER REALTY LLC at 719-561-1389