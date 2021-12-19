House hunt South Lake Tahoe: See what’s on the market now

(South Lake Tahoe, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in South Lake Tahoe than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3745 Birch Ave, South Lake Tahoe, 96150 3 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 963 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Come enjoy all that Tahoe has to offer! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is conveniently located less than a mile to Heavenly Ski Resort, walking distance to trails, and only a mile from town. Step into your cozy living area with a stone veneer fireplace, exquisite wood paneling, and wood beamed ceilings. The first floor features a kitchen with a breakfast nook, formal dining area, bathroom, utility room, and spacious master bedroom. The second floor features an additional bedroom with large windows. A beautiful wood deck leads to the vast 4,792 sq ft lot with majestic redwoods, a storage shed, and plenty of space for an ADU. Located in a highly coveted tourist location this perfectly situated cabin awaits it's next guests. Resorts, hotels, and shops just up the road and the beautiful shores of Lake Tahoe in the other direction. Casinos and Stateline are minutes away, making this the ideal mountain retreat! Great starter home or investment property.

211 Mountain Reach Court, Gardnerville, 89460 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,090,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,804 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Living area/great room has been designed to take full advantage of Sierra and valley views while bringing in the natural light and includes built in bookshelves. Cozy up to the fireplace while you watch the snow fall on the mountains or flutter down to the valley floor from inside this comfortable, well built home. The gourmet kitchen is set up for entertaining with double ovens and a prep sink in the island, on top of a plethora of cabinets for storage. Located at the base of Kingsbury Grade, you are only minutes away from world renown Lake Tahoe; where you can ski in the winter, boat in the summer and enjoy all of nature’s wonders in the seasons in between. Recent updates include: new washer/dryer and fridge; driveway resurfaced; house exterior repainted; trees and shrubs have been cleared from the home to create defensible space.

696 Bowles, Reno, 89460 4 Beds 2 Baths | $489,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,458 Square Feet | Built in 1986

173 Juniper Drive, Stateline, 89449 8 Beds 5 Baths | $1,890,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,734 Square Feet | Built in 1970

ceilings and skylights, There are several bedrooms and a loft area upstairs as well. Located on a .28 lot, this home has access from Juniper Drive, as well from the rear of the home on Kjer Lane, where the three car garage is. Plus, BMP's are complete. This home with tons of character has room for everyone! Currently a successful vacation rental for years, however at this time the vacation rental permit is not transferable. Perfect as a corporate retreat or as a primary or secondary home.

