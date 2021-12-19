House hunt Murray: See what’s on the market now

(Murray, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Murray. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

301 Dees Street, Hazel, 42049 3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,785 Square Feet | Built in None

Homes with this sort of character don't come along everyday! Come view this colonial style home and marvel at the unique architecture, large rooms and tall ceilings. Located on a corner lot near the charming antiques stores of downtown Hazel. This home has great bones and so many lovely details. With some work, this could be a show-stopper! Don't miss out!

550 Edgewood Drive, Murray, 42071 6 Beds 3 Baths | $949,500 | Single Family Residence | 4,510 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to the Conover Lakeside Estate at Cedarling Hills. The estate consists of 1.9 acres on a point lot with several acres of TVA controlled land surrounding. 700 feet of direct lake frontage including the TVA land, 550 feet deeded to this homesite. Built with antique items salvaged from Estates around the U.S such as reclaimed cabinets from a Monastery, antique doors, light fixtures, ceilings moldings, and trim. Many of the windows have 'Tiffany' style true leaded architectural glass. With an attached grilling patio, trellised pergola, saltwater pool, new appliances, and a 20 kw generator. This house is not only unique in what it has to offer, but also embodies all of nature's beauty. House comes furnished less personal items.

75 Astoria Court, Murray, 42071 3 Beds 4 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,266 Square Feet | Built in None

Magnificent executive home occupying a half-acre lot overlooking the Murray Country Club's 12th tee box. Savor the best view of the golf course, with soothing sunsets that are sheer perfection. Step inside to discover an entertainer's delight, with formal living and dining rooms on the main floor as well as the combined kitchen and den, office, laundry, 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Downstairs you'll find an enormous family room, a 2nd kitchen, the 3rd bedroom and bathroom, a craft room and a storm safe room. There's so much to love about 75 Astoria Court!

125 Sugar Creek Lane, Murray, 42071 4 Beds 3 Baths | $965,200 | Single Family Residence | 3,743 Square Feet | Built in None

Spectacular Waterfront Home with Gorgeous Views of Kentucky Lake! Located in the peaceful Sugar Creek area of Kentucky Lake, this 4BR/3BA newly remodeled home features stunning views of the lake and a private dock with stairs or electric lift access from the house. Numerous updates to this post & beam constructed home include new tile flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, new standing seam metal roof in 2020, appliances, painting, and much more. You'll love the large master suite with soaking tub, tiled shower, and great views of the lake. The large screen-in porch is a great place to relax and enjoy the lake views. The only way to truly experience all of the comforts and amenities of this home is to come tour for yourself!

