Faribault-curious? These homes are on the market

(Faribault, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Faribault than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

703 Bluff Heights Drive Se, Lonsdale, 55046 4 Beds 4 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,482 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Exceptional 2 Story walk-out with over 3400+ FSF, New roof, 4 bedrooms on the upper level, Large private master bathroom, 4 total bathrooms, 2 story foyer, Hardwood floors, Custom kitchen, Main floor laundry, Huge main floor family room with gas fireplace, Central vacuum, Intercom/Surround system, Custom concrete with steps leading around back, Large concrete side slab for boat and toys, Fenced backyard, Huge 11x31 deck & patio, Playset, Shed and fire pit, Sprinkler system, Choice of New Prague or TCU schools. So much more you have to come and see to experience this incredible opportunity. Won't last long.

For open house information, contact Nathan Boen, Counselor Realty, Inc. at 952-473-9500

1182 Bridgewater Parkway, Dundas, 55019 3 Beds 2 Baths | $424,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to 1182 Bridgewater Parkway, Dundas, MN. This home is 1484 Sq Ft finished with 3 bedrooms, 2bathrooms, and a large 3 car garage. Custom soft close cabinets, quartz countertops, SS kitchen appliances, luxury plank flooring, site finished cabinets and millwork. Tall vaulted ceilings throughout the open kitchen, dining room and living room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath and custom tile walk-in shower. Lower level can be finished off to add large family room, bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms. Call today to make your own color selections!

For open house information, contact Benjamin Hilde, Keller Williams Realty Integrity-Edina at 952-938-6100

1421 Springwood Lane, Faribault, 55021 3 Beds 3 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,212 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in a nice, quiet neighborhood in Faribault! Enjoy your morning coffee from your deck overlooking your breath-taking pond! This home is move-in ready and features 3 bedrooms on the upper level with a full bath and 3/4 master; kitchen features a center island, desk, and dining area; and finished basement with large family room! New carpet installed upstairs and down, as well as new laminate-wood flooring! Backyard paradise features gorgeous pond, fenced-in, deck, and a picturesque hobby shed! Seller willing to negotiate removal of pond if not wanted. This listing won't last long, schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Debra Schmidt, Help-U-Sell Heritage Real Est. at 507-451-6000

811 8Th Avenue Nw, Faribault, 55021 4 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,370 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Check out this lovely home, with much more space inside than first glance suggests. With 4 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms, plus a partially finished lower level, this home is is ready for a new owner! Hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, a huge fenced-in yard, a two car detached garage, the home has nice features, yet it's affordable! Location is also a plus, as it is situated on a quiet street with easy access to I-35, while also nearby restaurants, grocery stores, schools...and not far from charming downtown Faribault. Check this one out!

For open house information, contact Hailey Warner, eXp Realty at 612-751-9303