House hunt Hackettstown: See what’s on the market now

(Hackettstown, NJ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hackettstown. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

177 Millbrook Rd, Hardwick Twp., 07825 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,379,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,178 Square Feet | Built in 2006

32 stalls total Barn #1 12 stalls is an insulated barn. Barn 2 has 14 stalls which are 12 x12 fully matted stalls each with heated automatic waterer. 16 ft aisle with beautiful non slip paved bricks. All stalls have dutch doors leading to outside. Two hot and cold wash stalls. Two large secure tack rooms. #3 Barn has 6 stalls. Energy saver lights in every stall on timers. One barn also has a bathroom. Generator hook up for all barns. 170 x150 indoor arena is lighted dust free with rider guard. Footing does not pack into or dry out horses feet. 4 slider doors. Fenced turnout.,16 acres of fenced pastures, outdoor arena. A beautiful custom home move in ready for your enjoyment! Great location for commuting to NYC, shopping, restaurants and outdoor adventures. A beautiful spacious home for all your entertaining and pleasure! Relax by one of 3 fireplaces in this home! Wraparound mahogany deck with screen porch with a wall of windows off vaulted living room. Gleaming hardwood floors. This is a one of a kind gem. Generator hook ups to all barns and home, water to pastures! A must see put this on your list. Do not enter property without appointment. Many other uses here possible vineyard, landscaper, hemp with license and permits must check with town.

For open house information, contact ANNETTE LONSKY, CENTURY 21 PRIME REALTY at 973-769-6184

12 Brook Dr, Chester Twp., 07930 4 Beds 4 Baths | $699,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,836 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Sprawling, custom home on beautiful, private lot tucked away in Chester Twp. Private suite on second level with great room, free-standing gas fireplace, wet bar, 3 skylights, 2 walk- in closets & den. Custom bath boasts radiant heat in tiled floor, jetted tub, stall shower,& double vanity & large closet. Sunlit living room features brick fireplace adjacent dining room opening to wrap-around deck w/Sunsetter awning. Lower level family room has free-standing gas fireplace & sliders to sunroom & access to paver pation. In-law/generational suite on first level includes a bedroom w/ great closet space, beautiful full bath, living/dining area & kitchenette & private access. Electric gate at street offers privacy. Heated 2 car garage is oversize with work area. Kitchen has updated whitr cabinetry, gas range, refrigerator, trash compactor, dishwasher & pantry with pull out shelving. Generator hook-up & portable generator.

For open house information, contact HONOREE BARILLA, C-21 CHRISTEL REALTY at 973-627-6800

3 Olde Street, Franklin Twp., 07882 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,640 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Glistening & totally modern describes the interior of this completely renovated home located at the end of a quiet street overlooking country farmlands. Nature at its best. Once you enter, the stunning ceramic tile wall w/electric FP catches your eye. Ultra modern kitchen complete with white cabinetry, gold accents, quartz counters & marble subway tile backsplash. Pantry & dining space round out this stylish kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. 3 ample sized BRs & a main bath w/bright marble tile walls, floating vanity, shower niche, blue tooth ready & a rainfall shower to wash all your cares away, Above the 2nd garage you will find a large living space suited just for about any thing that you can imagine. Office/Rec Rm? Too many upgrades to mention. Country Serenity at its best. Multi offer situation...Highest & Best by 10/06/21 @ 3:00 pm

For open house information, contact JANET RASELY, RE/MAX RIDGE REAL ESTATE at 908-362-7200

12 Stonehouse Rd, Mount Olive Twp., 07828 4 Beds 3 Baths | $439,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,940 Square Feet | Built in 1953

A MUST see! Welcome to this 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom custom colonial in Budd Lake. Arriving at the home you are greeted by a brand new driveway. Once inside you'll notice the fully renovated kitchen in 2020 with quartz countertop, backsplash, new appliances, and new tile floor. Large family room is great for entertaining. First floor also features a bedroom and full bathroom which could lend itself to an in-law suite. Finish off the first floor with dining room and living room which could be used flex space/office/playroom. Second floor addition completed in 2006 boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and laundry. Spacious master suite includes double closets and large bathroom two sinks, extra large shower stall with seat, and soaking tub. Basement is great storage space! The home is within walking distance to Budd Lake Beach. Conveniently located to schools, shopping, restaurants, highways, and transit to NYC. Route 80 is moments away. This magnificent home will not last.

For open house information, contact NICOLE HASLETT, KELLER WILLIAMS METROPOLITAN at 973-539-1120