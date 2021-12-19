Check out these Mason City homes on the market

(Mason City, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mason City. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

6 Cairnbrae Hills, Mason City, 50401 5 Beds 0 Bath | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,528 Square Feet | Built in 1986

DESIGNED WITH DISTINCTION AND A RARE FIND! THIS QUALITY EWERS AND POPE BUILT HOME WITH CUSTOM ADDITION FEATURES OVER 10,000 SQUARE FEET SITUATED IN PICTURESQUE CAIRNBRAE HILLS! Enjoy the comfort and beauty of this secluded upscale countryside neighborhood! Living room features built ins and fireplace for warm cozy evenings at home! Theater room and 4 season room will be enjoyed by friends and family! Gorgeous kitchen with all appliances included! Laundry room will make your daily chores a breeze! Luxurious Master Suite with phenomenal bath, walk in closets, loft office with soaring vaulted ceiling, customized closet organizers and built in cabinetry throughout! The room sizes will amaze you! Lower level family room, game room, bedroom if you chose, bath and so much more! Truly a must see! An entertainers paradise or comfortable cheerful home for the whole family to enjoy their own space!! Call for a private showing and make this YOUR new HOME! :)

710 S Louisiana, Mason City, 50401 4 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,429 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Charming brick home with TONS of potential! This 4 bedroom 1.50 bath home is walking distance from the nearby schools, and minutes from all the necessities in town. Conveniently has main floor laundry room, built-in appliances, and more! Call your Realtor today before it's too late! Listing agent is related to the seller. Being sold 'as-is'.

1204 E State, Mason City, 50401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,819 | Single Family Residence | 1,730 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Great two story corner lot home located on the great location of the band festival's parade route. Three good sized bedrooms with 1 1/4 baths. Nice maintenance free fenced in back yard for pets and children. Shed in back yard great for storage. Property features a generator! Excellent two stall garage! Don't miss out and call today for your private showing.

811 17Th Ne, Mason City, 50401 3 Beds 1 Bath | $164,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,888 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Pride of ownership shines in this move in ready home. Custom kitchen with loads of cabinets and solid surface counters. Custom built with pull out storage drawers. Bright and sunny eating area with deck to the backyard. 3 nice sized bedrooms with updated trim and closet doors. Tons of storage space throughout the home. Finished lower level family room with wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. Gorgeous views of Highland golf course from your front picture window. 2 car garage plus shed with overhead door. Low maintenance exterior! Wow, don't delay in looking at this home

