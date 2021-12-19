Top homes for sale in Castaic

(Castaic, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Castaic will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

25716 Player Drive, Valencia, 91355 2 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Condominium | 1,041 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Great opportunity for the savvy handy DIY buyers! Bring your ideas and make this unit your custom home. Unit boasts tiled bathrooms flooring, tiled master bathroom shower, and wood-like manufactured flooring, large patio private location. This unit is unique with full size indoor laundry approved by HOA per seller. Lakeshore complex is located in a great area across from Valencia golf course, restaurants, schools and easy access to freeway plus CalArts and College of the Canyons just blocks away. There's pool, tennis, lake and nice HOA club house. For more information or schedule a private showing contact ERROL at RE/MAX at 661.713.1888 or errolv@remax.net

For open house information, contact Errol Valladares, RE/MAX of Santa Clarita at 661-255-2650

30318 Marigold Circle, Castaic, 91384 3 Beds 3 Baths | $600,000 | Townhouse | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Beautiful two story Townhome in gated community. Cute gated courtyard area welcomes you to the front door of this home. Large open living room, which was built to be a formal living room and a dining room. Crown molding throughout first floor as well as laminate flooring in living and dining areas. Family Room, which is currently being used as a dining room with 2 story ceiling, gas burning fireplace and slider to rear yard. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs features a Large Master Bedroom with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and a slider to balcony, which is perfect for sitting and relaxing on. Master bathroom has a newer vanity with dual sinks and a walk-in shower. Secondary bedrooms each have a ceiling fan and wall closet. Common bathroom has dual sinks and shower tub combo. Rear yard has lovely stamped concrete patio and walkway.

For open house information, contact Johnathan Frank, Keller Williams VIP Properties at 661-290-3700

25320 Via Artina, Valencia, 91355 5 Beds 3 Baths | $899,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,336 Square Feet | Built in 1968

For open house information, contact Christopher Garvin, RE/MAX ONE at 805-206-3776

24153 Del Monte Drive, Valencia, 91355 2 Beds 2 Baths | $429,000 | Condominium | 925 Square Feet | Built in 1989

2 bedroom 2 bath upper level condo in Siena Villas. Good location in the complex, and in the heart of Valencia, close to shopping, restaurants, and freeway. Newer A/C

For open house information, contact Christine Kulka, eXp Realty of California Inc at 888-584-9427