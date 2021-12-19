Check out these Dover homes on the market

(Dover, NH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Dover. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

416 Islington Street, Portsmouth, 03801 2 Beds 2 Baths | $980,000 | Duplex | 1,928 Square Feet | Built in 2020

A rare opportunity within walking distance to downtown Portsmouth! Welcome to Islington Commons, a unique pocket neighborhood in the heart of the West End. This new construction townhome blends the very best of condominium living with the space and amenities of a single-family home. The residence at#414has an open concept living and dining space, well-appointed gourmet kitchen, drive-under 1-car garage, and high-end finishes throughout. The primary suite isolated on the main level and has an en-suite bath and private balcony. Two addition bedrooms are located on the third level as well as a full bath and laundry. Enjoy the charm of the lamppost-lined street in this lovely enclave and experience all that life in Portsmouth has to offer!

3 Ross Road, Rollinsford, 03869 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,134 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Prominently situated for privacy, this stylish country estate is sure to impress the most discerning buyers! The home was architecturally designed and custom-built to its surroundings and offers more than 3,100 square feet of impeccably maintained living spaces, along with spectacularly landscaped grounds! The kitchen serves as the hub for the main level and features custom cabinetry, professional appliances, ample counter space, and wonderful views in all directions! The main level offers a dramatic two-story great room with a handsome masonry-built fireplace, an inviting master suite with a large walk-in closet and lavish bath, a well-placed home office and mudroom, along with a screen porch that also serves as an outdoor kitchen! Upstairs you'll find two additional bedrooms and a full bath, along with an unfinished space that could serve as a fourth bedroom if expansion is required. The backyard is an oasis and features an in-ground pool and patio with multiple spaces for entertaining including a wood fire pit and the head-turning, custom-stone dining table! Additional features include A/C, radiant heat, generator, irrigation, pool house, heated barn and a heated garage! Perfectly set on 1.99 acres and surrounded by conserved land, 3 Ross Road is minutes from the Cochecho Country Club, Berwick Academy, downtown Portsmouth, and several of the Seacoast's best beaches and finest restaurants. Don't wait - this property will not disappoint!

26 Taft Road, Portsmouth, 03801 2 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,138 Square Feet | Built in 1961

One Level Living In Elwyn Park! Excellent established neighborhood located conveniently off Route 1. Minutes to grocery stores, water parks, entertainment, restaurants, rye beaches and Downtown Portsmouth. While being so close to everything this tucked away home abuts almost 20 acres of city owned Wetlands.Walk into the spacious home to find a open concept living Room area with hardwood floors throughout. The Kitchen & dining area flow into the rear of the home that overlooks the spacious backyard. The kitchen is made up of tile flooring, Granite counter tops, & stainless steel appliances. The Dining Room area has one in wall mini-split system that can cool the living area part of the home. The Home has two bedrooms in the back of the house while the third bedroom was converted to a laundry room with a walk in shower separate from the full bath on the first floor.Walk out to the expansive deck perfect for entertaining leading to a large backyard with plenty of room. In the basement there's a separate utility room for storage, a expansive play/living area with finished dry wall that has been painted.The Flooring is still Concrete and would need to be finished or put down a couple carpets and be good to go.There's a half bathroom located in the basement with a emergency Exit window would make for a legal bedroom in the basement. The Home has many new upgrades. Vinyl siding, Radon Mitigation system,& Automatic Standby Generator. Delayed Showings start @open house 11/20 from 10-1

249 Islington Street, Portsmouth, 03801 2 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | Condominium | 1,079 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Downtown Portsmouth condo with an expansive rooftop deck! One car garage parking. Open concept living with hardwood living room/dining area floors. Cherry kitchen cabinets and granite countertops. Ensuite master bedroom. Some basement storage. There is a park directly across the street and the numerous restaurants and shops are a moments stroll. This Condo is on the second floor & there is not an elevator. Close to 95, routes 4,101 & 108. Maine is just across the river and Massachusetts is not far.

