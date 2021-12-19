Take a look at these homes for sale in Harrison

(Harrison, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Harrison will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

9570 S Summit Road, Harrison, 72601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,008 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Nice home in the country on 3 acres m/l. Home features some hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, fresh paint. Located at the end of the lane only 15 minutes out of Harrison and 15 minutes to Buffalo National River. Workshop area and storage located in garage. Kitchen has a pantry. 2 acre m/l field that would be great for a few animals. Chicken coop on site.

804 Hester Drive, Harrison, 72601 4 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,880 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This well maintained home is move-in-ready and features 3 br 2 1/2 bth, large living room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining, washer and dryer hookup, 2 car garage, large covered deck. An extra B/R and garage down stairs with extra storage space. Nice neighborhood, prime location: Close to FedEx and Walmart along with lots of other shopping, restaurants etc.

8091 Ar-7, Harrison, 72601 2 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,048 Square Feet | Built in None

Location, location, location! Located in Bergman, Ar &only 6 miles from Harrison, & 15 miles to Bull Shoals Lake, you will find this brick, well maintained with low maintenance two bedroom , two bath home with over 2000 sq ft of living space, and 800 sq ft basement. Updates include, new flooring, countertops, sinks, fresh paint, newer metal roof & new HVAC in 2020. There are two shop buildings , one being 12'7x18'7 & the other a whopping 60x40 with its own bathroom, office, paint booth, electric meter, & duct work for woodworking. The possibilities are endless with this property, located on pavement with high traffic counts. There are also two covered RV spots with septic & electric to park that RV of yours. Relax outside under you 20 ft Gazebo right off the breezeway from the house!

3309 Nc 421, Marble Falls, 72648 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,039,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,723 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Beautiful custom log home and acreage adjacent to old Marble Falls Ski Resort and Dog Patch theme park recently acquired by Johnny Morris. Plotted for development in 1970's. Property has old roads throughout. Nice flat pasturelands and sloped timberlands. Great hunting! Additional MLS #'s 1192465 & 1192659.

